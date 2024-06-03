Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home PlayStation VR2 players will be able to access PC games via adapter

PlayStation VR2 players will be able to access PC games via adapter

PlayStation VR2 headset linked to PC
tl;dr

  • Sony announced that the PlayStation VR2 will allow players to access PC games via an adapter starting August 7.
  • The adapter will cost $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 and requires a compatible DisplayPort cable, a Steam account, and a PC meeting specific requirements.
  • Players can enjoy a wide range of VR games from the Steam library, including popular titles like Half-Life: Alyx and Fallout 4 VR.

Sony has announced that the PlayStation VR2 will allow players access to games on PC via an adapter.

The Japanese console giant released a new statement on the adapter and the changes coming to the virtual reality headset. Owners of the PlayStation VR2 will be able to access these features on August 7.

PlayStation VR2 PC compatibility

As we reported late last month, details emerged about a possible adapter for Sony’s flagship headset. No major updates were announced, but a Sony blog post did hint at a non-descript 2024 release for PC compatibility.

The statement said, “We are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Sony has now made good on its decision to leap into the PC realm and make it possible for expensive tech owners.

Players can access the Steam library of games, meaning “thousands of VR games, including fan favorites like Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, and War Thunder.”

The adapter isn’t cheap, though. It costs $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99. Sony also mentioned a “commercially available DisplayPort cable (sold separately) that is compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, as well as a Steam account and a PC that meets the minimum requirements.”

Minimum requirements:

  • Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)
  • RAM / memory: 8 GB or more
  • GPU / graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required), NVIDIA RTX series, AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later, (For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card)
  • DisplayPort: DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port)
  • USB: Direct connection only
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Players can access a large library of Steam games, but Sony hasn’t made the transition as accessible and easy as possible. Sony hopes players stick to their manufactured devices, but this is a positive step in a much-needed direction.

Image: Sony.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

PlayStation VR2 headset linked to PC
PlayStation VR2 players will be able to access PC games via adapter
Brian-Damien Morgan
Meta Quest Pro
Name for Meta’s more affordable VR headset leaked
Rachael Davies
Artwork for Marvel Studios' What If...?
Marvel drops trailer for immersive VR What If…? series
Rachael Davies
The House of Da Vinci on Meta Quest 3
The House of Da Vinci VR coming to Meta Quest 3
Paul McNally
beat saber
One of the original best games for Meta Quest 1 will no longer support the aging VR headset
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

PlayStation VR2 headset linked to PC
AR/VR

PlayStation VR2 players will be able to access PC games via adapter
Brian-Damien Morgan41 mins

Sony has announced that the PlayStation VR2 will allow players access to games on PC via an adapter. The Japanese console giant released a new statement on the adapter and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.