PlayStation VR2 players will be able to access PC games via adapter

Sony has announced that the PlayStation VR2 will allow players access to games on PC via an adapter.

The Japanese console giant released a new statement on the adapter and the changes coming to the virtual reality headset. Owners of the PlayStation VR2 will be able to access these features on August 7.

PlayStation VR2 PC compatibility

As we reported late last month, details emerged about a possible adapter for Sony’s flagship headset. No major updates were announced, but a Sony blog post did hint at a non-descript 2024 release for PC compatibility.

The statement said, “We are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Sony has now made good on its decision to leap into the PC realm and make it possible for expensive tech owners.

Players can access the Steam library of games, meaning “thousands of VR games, including fan favorites like Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, and War Thunder.”

The adapter isn’t cheap, though. It costs $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99. Sony also mentioned a “commercially available DisplayPort cable (sold separately) that is compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, as well as a Steam account and a PC that meets the minimum requirements.”

Minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)

RAM / memory: 8 GB or more

GPU / graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required), NVIDIA RTX series, AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later, (For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card)

DisplayPort: DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port)

USB: Direct connection only

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Players can access a large library of Steam games, but Sony hasn’t made the transition as accessible and easy as possible. Sony hopes players stick to their manufactured devices, but this is a positive step in a much-needed direction.

Image: Sony.