PlayStation Summer Sale starts today – what are the best things to pick up?

PlayStation Summer Sale starts today – what are the best things to pick up?

PlayStation Summer Sale

The PlayStation Summer Sale is upon us, the last major gaming sale until, well the next one but it won’t be long before we start talking about Holiday and end-of-the-year sales – yes, the year has passed that quickly.

There are some amazing PlayStation games to be picked up in this offering and the Summer Sale is a good opportunity to push the Add to Cart button on those games you were never quite sure about paying full price for or even ones you may just fancy adding to your backlog.

So let’s have a look at some of the best titles on offer that we can heartily recommend to you Prices will vary by region so we won’t list them all here but there are literally 100s of games with discounts, so surely, even you, as indecisive as you are, can find something to your tastes/ Let’s go shopping.

Best games in the PlayStation Summer Sale

Elden Ring

An in game image from Elden Ring, the popular 2022 role playing game.

We kind of have to start with this one because Elden Ring is back in vogue, but there is a chance you have never played it. Now with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC out as well it is just about the most perfect Soulslike you will ever test yourself with. It is 30% off across all regions, bringing it to around the £35-$40 mark, and is well worth it, with the caveat that not everybody likes a Soulslike. If you prefer your games more casual, move further down the line.

F1 24

New F124 car livery featuring HP branding

It didn’t have the most auspicious of starts but hard work has been quickly carried out to make F124 one of the best racing games of the year, and if you are a follower of Formula 1 but were put off by the previous AAA price tag, you can now pick it up for a massive 40% discount across regions.

Jedi Survivor

Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If you feel the need to hone your Jedi skills ahead of the end of year’s big Star Wars follow-up then the excellent Jedi Survivor is running at 55% off across all regions bringing it down to a nicely palatable price that is well worth it.

Lego Star Wars – The Skywalker Saga

This is one of our favorite games in the last couple of years and perfectly re-captured both the original charm of the older Lego games and the Star Wars franchise to boot. It’s a fantastic game too if you have younger players in the household and it is at an unbeatable 75% off during the sale.

Sea of Thieves

SoT

Sea of Thieves made a big splash after it walked the plank from being an Xbox exclusive over to the PlayStation. It’s multiplayer and a huge amount of fun with bundles of content. The Standard edition is currently seeing a 30% reduction in its RRP

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

If you are looking for a sci-fi RPG to get stuck into, here’s one you may have missed towards the end of last year that is well worth spending the time and money on. Rogue Trader is 35% off across all its editions and DLCs right now.

Conan Exiles

An image from Conan Exiles

This is a game you probably won’t see in many lists but if you like survival games and base building you absolutely need to save the 60% right now and add it to your library immediately. It may be a few years old now but it has a hugely loyal community and is such fun to play you absolutely will get obsessed with it. If you have never considered it, we urge you to try it out now.

Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth twin pack

An image from FFVII Remake Intergrade

If you have been eyeing up the re-worked FFVII’s but have found the price prohibitive there is 25% off the twin pack right now. It still leaves it the most expensive on this list of greats but you can get both for the price of a normal AAA and there are hundreds of hours of gameplay for fans here.

Check out this blog post from Sony for a full list of discounted titles and the sale ends on 31st July.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

