Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home PlayStation’s latest State of Play airs on Thursday

PlayStation’s latest State of Play airs on Thursday

Sony State of Play artwork

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new State of Play livestream event is coming this week, offering an early look at PlayStation games for the rest of 2024.

Sony has confirmed that State of Play will take place on May 30 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET, streamed live on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. The company promises “updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year.”

Described as a “30+ minute show,” 14 titles will be included in State of Play, but no other details have been given. Nonetheless, we can have some good guesses for what might be included in tomorrow’s event.

Expectations for Sony’s State of Play

There’s a warning at the bottom to streamers that the broadcast “may include copyrighted content (e.g. licensed music)” outside of Sony’s control, which could mean there is the inclusion of IP from outside of Sony’s umbrella.

Some major titles coming out in August that we could see more of include Star Wars: Outlaws, due for release on August 30, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, scheduled to come out on November 12.

Other rumors about what PlayStation games could be coming up include:

  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • Silent Hill 2 Remake
  • Neva
  • Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean
  • Towers of Aghasba
  • Ultros
  • Baby Steps
  • Concord
  • The Plucky Squire
  • John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Any one of those could make an appearance in State of Play – but all of them stil doesn’t bring us up to 14 titles, meaning some surprises could also be on the agenda. We could also get release windows or more details on some titles that we know are on the way at some point, such as Assassin’s Creed Infinity: Codename Hexe , Dune: Awakening, Marvel’s Wolverine, Mass Effect 5, Kingdom Hearts 4, Grand Theft Auto 6, The Sims 5, or The Witcher 4.

Featured image: Sony

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Sony State of Play artwork
PlayStation’s latest State of Play airs on Thursday
Rachael Davies
The Vector from XDefiant
Best Vector class in XDefiant and how to unlock
Jacob Woodward
The MultiVersus Prestige Point icon
How to get MultiVersus Prestige Points
Jacob Woodward
An image of a Traveller on a moon in No Man's Sky Adrift
No Man’s Sky: Adrift – everything you need to know about the latest Expedition
Paul McNally
Travis Hunter, a cover star for College Footbal 25, makes a leaping interception grab.
EA Sports College Football 25 preview: Come for the pageantry, stay for the gameplay
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Sony State of Play artwork
Gaming

PlayStation's latest State of Play airs on Thursday
Rachael Davies6 seconds

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new State of Play livestream event is coming this week, offering an early look at PlayStation games for the rest of 2024. Sony has...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.