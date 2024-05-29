PlayStation’s latest State of Play airs on Thursday

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new State of Play livestream event is coming this week, offering an early look at PlayStation games for the rest of 2024.

Sony has confirmed that State of Play will take place on May 30 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET, streamed live on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. The company promises “updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year.”

Described as a “30+ minute show,” 14 titles will be included in State of Play, but no other details have been given. Nonetheless, we can have some good guesses for what might be included in tomorrow’s event.

Expectations for Sony’s State of Play

There’s a warning at the bottom to streamers that the broadcast “may include copyrighted content (e.g. licensed music)” outside of Sony’s control, which could mean there is the inclusion of IP from outside of Sony’s umbrella.

Some major titles coming out in August that we could see more of include Star Wars: Outlaws, due for release on August 30, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, scheduled to come out on November 12.

Other rumors about what PlayStation games could be coming up include:

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Neva

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

Towers of Aghasba

Ultros

Baby Steps

Concord

The Plucky Squire

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Any one of those could make an appearance in State of Play – but all of them stil doesn’t bring us up to 14 titles, meaning some surprises could also be on the agenda. We could also get release windows or more details on some titles that we know are on the way at some point, such as Assassin’s Creed Infinity: Codename Hexe , Dune: Awakening, Marvel’s Wolverine, Mass Effect 5, Kingdom Hearts 4, Grand Theft Auto 6, The Sims 5, or The Witcher 4.

Featured image: Sony