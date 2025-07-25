Languagesx
Philippines’ integrated resort casinos generated $1.6 billion in first half of 2025

The integrated resort casinos in the Philippines have generated a massive PHP 93.36 billion ($1.6 billion) in gross gaming revenues in the first half of 2025.

The recent statistics come from the gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). At an event on Thursday (July 24), the Chairman and CEO, Alejandro H. Tengo, said the country’s integrated resort casinos accounted for nearly half of the local gaming industry’s total GGR.

“Of the Php93.36 billion generated by the integrated resort casinos, Php16 billion was paid to PAGCOR as license fees, ensuring funding for government social services and driving the country’s economic growth,” Chairman Tengco said.

Aside from contributing to government revenues, these casinos are said to have also helped position the Philippines as a competitive tourism destination.

“We have seen time and again how a thriving hospitality sector can drive employment, fuel trade, revive local enterprises, and bridge communities,” he said. “And nowhere is this more evident than in the huge tourism contributions from our licensed integrated resort casinos within and outside Metro Manila.”

CEO of PAGCOR explains how integrated resort casinos contribute in the Philippines

The integrated resort casinos all must pay license fees, but they also provide ‘significant’ funding support to government institutions, including health, education, and the military, through their cultural foundations.

“Their contributions are concrete examples of how tourism, hospitality, and gaming – when aligned and responsibly managed – become a catalyst for national resilience and progress.”

While the substantial figures were shared, the CEO was also eager to emphasize the need to safeguard the industry’s growth.

“As the gaming industry expands, so must our safeguards,” he said. “Hence, we have taken a firm stance against the proliferation of illegal and unregulated gaming operations that offer no safety nets or protection to players and, more importantly, no remittance or any form of revenue to the government.”

Tengco reiterated the need for continued collaboration between the government and the private sector, too, so the momentum of tourism recovery and long-term economic gains can be maintained.

Featured Image: Credit to PAGCOR news release

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC.

