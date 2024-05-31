Path of Exile 2 coming to consoles by the end of the year

New Zealand’s Grinding Gear Games has announced its plans to bring its popular action RPG Path of Exile 2 to Xbox and PlayStation by the end of this year and will be adding some cool new features into the mix as it does so. The game was announced at the PlayStation State of Play but is worth digging into a little more.

The standout new feature is couch co-op which will enable local multiplayer action so you can actually enjoy with your party in the same room. Players will no longer need multiple devices to play the game with their friends. They will be able to play collaboratively on a single account or log in with two separate Path of Exile accounts on the same PC or console.

“Couch co-op is something we have wanted to do for a long time. Action RPGs are a genre that is way more fun with friends, and it’s even better when you can play in the same room together” said Jonathan Rogers, the Game Director on the project.

Controller support has also been completely redesigned and PoE2 now has Dual Stick controls, and a new binding system allowing you to fully customize your control scheme with 24 bind slots

Path of Exile 2 will also feature Cross-play and Cross-progression, bringing the console version into the same realm, with the same support, as the PC version.

Path of Exile 2 Key Features:

● Twelve Character Classes – Path of Exile 2 features twelve character classes, two for every combination of Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence.

● Encounter Unique Bosses – In PoE2, every area of the Campaign contains a boss encounter.

● New Skill Gem System – Path of Exile 2 features 240 Skill Gems that grant devastating active skills and 200 Support Gems that modify their behavior.

● In-Depth Equipment System – PoE2 features hundreds of equipment base types for you to uncover as you explore the land of Wraeclast.

● Endgame – At the conclusion of Path of Exile 2’s six-act campaign, you’ll gain access to its endgame.

Path of Exile 2 will be available in Early Access on PC, macOS, Xbox Series X & S, and PlayStation 5 by the end of 2024.