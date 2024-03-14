Paradox Interactive unveils Stellaris: The Machine Age

Video game publisher Paradox Interactive has announced Stellaris: The Machine Age, a new technological-themed expansion for the sci-fi strategy game.

It comes with a new endgame crisis, individualistic machines, new situations, and three new origins to choose from as well.

In a blog post on their site, they explained that this expansion would be released alongside the Stellaris 3.12 ‘Andromeda’ update.

The game is due to be released in the second quarter of 2024 — but the exact date is still unknown.

Users will have the opportunity to confront the synthetic threat directly in a new endgame crisis, or they can choose to tackle the danger on their own through an entirely new crisis path.

There is also the option to customize gamers’ machine empires to be more individualistic and less gestalt, with three new machine ascension paths available as well.

Additionally, there will be new machine-related scenarios accompanied by three new origins, which include Cybernetic Creed, Synthetic Fertility, and Arc Welders. Whether addressing genetic diseases or searching for resources, there is a host of additional features, including seven new music tracks and two new mid-game structures, called the Molten Arc Furnace and the Dyson Swarm.

Stellaris: The Machine Age is available from GOG, Humble Store, and Steam.

Paradox Interactive’s other major works

Paradox Interactive also bought the rights to the popular incarceration-based strategy game Prison Architect in January.

Besides this, the developer has three other grand strategy games on the go, with Hearts of Iron IV, Europa Universalis IV, and Crusader Kings III, each offering a different flavor of history.

The latter is the youngest of the trio and will receive a huge update in March, with Paradox unveiling a 2024 roadmap that will have fans of the game readying their armies for an invasion of foreign soil, medieval style.

Our developers at @CrusaderKings III held an experimental session recently, where they came up with ideas for hypothetical systems and content for their game. Check it out and make sure to tell the team which ideas are your favorite! https://t.co/3NwqfB8tYh pic.twitter.com/aIXAuIy5kh — Paradox Interactive (@PdxInteractive) March 8, 2024

It recently announced that its developers at Crusader Kings III held an experimental session, where they came up with ideas for hypothetical systems and content for their game.

Featured image: Paradox International