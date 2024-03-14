Subscribe
Home Paradox Interactive unveils Stellaris: The Machine Age

Paradox Interactive unveils Stellaris: The Machine Age

Paradox Interactive unveils Stellaris The Machine Age. An image of a character from "Stellaris: The Machine Age," featuring a blue-skinned, cybernetic individual with pointed ears and intense eyes, set against a backdrop of futuristic machinery.
Paradox Interactive unveils Stellaris The Machine Age

Video game publisher Paradox Interactive has announced Stellaris: The Machine Age, a new technological-themed expansion for the sci-fi strategy game.

It comes with a new endgame crisis, individualistic machines, new situations, and three new origins to choose from as well.

In a blog post on their site, they explained that this expansion would be released alongside the Stellaris 3.12 ‘Andromeda’ update.

The game is due to be released in the second quarter of 2024 — but the exact date is still unknown.

Users will have the opportunity to confront the synthetic threat directly in a new endgame crisis, or they can choose to tackle the danger on their own through an entirely new crisis path.

There is also the option to customize gamers’ machine empires to be more individualistic and less gestalt, with three new machine ascension paths available as well.

Additionally, there will be new machine-related scenarios accompanied by three new origins, which include Cybernetic Creed, Synthetic Fertility, and Arc Welders. Whether addressing genetic diseases or searching for resources, there is a host of additional features, including seven new music tracks and two new mid-game structures, called the Molten Arc Furnace and the Dyson Swarm.

Stellaris: The Machine Age is available from GOG, Humble Store, and Steam.

Paradox Interactive’s other major works

Paradox Interactive also bought the rights to the popular incarceration-based strategy game Prison Architect in January.

Besides this, the developer has three other grand strategy games on the go, with Hearts of Iron IV, Europa Universalis IV, and Crusader Kings III, each offering a different flavor of history.

The latter is the youngest of the trio and will receive a huge update in March, with Paradox unveiling a 2024 roadmap that will have fans of the game readying their armies for an invasion of foreign soil, medieval style.

It recently announced that its developers at Crusader Kings III held an experimental session, where they came up with ideas for hypothetical systems and content for their game.

Featured image: Paradox International

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference. A highly detailed and futuristic AI chip, designed with advanced technology concepts.
Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference
Suswati Basu
Paradox Interactive unveils Stellaris The Machine Age. An image of a character from "Stellaris: The Machine Age," featuring a blue-skinned, cybernetic individual with pointed ears and intense eyes, set against a backdrop of futuristic machinery.
Paradox Interactive unveils Stellaris: The Machine Age
Suswati Basu
World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 finalists include nostalgic gems. A collection of classic video game boxes and cartridges, displayed against a dynamic blue background, representing the 2024 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.
World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 finalists include nostalgic gems
Suswati Basu
An image from Flight Simulator 2024
Microsoft Flight Sim 2024 – latest info from the dev stream, including ray-tracing news
Paul McNally
Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection faces criticism for bugs, glitches, and server issues
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference. A highly detailed and futuristic AI chip, designed with advanced technology concepts.
AI

Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference
Suswati Basu1 hour

Nvidia is set to offer a peek at its new next-generation AI chip at the company's annual developer conference on Monday (March 18). Around 16,000 people are expected to attend...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.