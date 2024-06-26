Palworld’s massive new content drop arrives, will you play it again though, after even Nintendo eventually ignored it?

Hand up who remembers Palworld? You know, that game that everybody said was too much like Pokemon. Oh come on, it was only six months ago. Palworld? Well, after coming from seemingly nowhere and in a short space of time returning back there Palword has had a remarkable ride.

Outrage from the Nintendo fanboys that it was just all a big ripoff and even threats that mighty Nintendo had its legal department in training for a big fight. And then, nothing.

From an all-time peak of two million concurrent players, Palword is still there, but with a much more sedate 19k currently playing as I write this.

Those heady launch days may be behind the game but Palworld Director Takuro Mizobe told Game File recently that nothing ever materialized from the ominous noises that came from Nintendo HQ during Palworld’s peak.

“Nothing at all,” Mizobe explained to Game File’s Stephen Totilo. “Nintendo and the Pokémon Company didn’t say anything to us.”

And so it all went quiet. But might that be about to change? Palworld’s first major update since the fuss is scheduled to drop tomorrow (27th June) and the game still maintains a Very Positive rating on its Steam Store page.

Palworld’s Sakurajima Update has a nice trailer that you can see above and the devs are promising heaps of new content and mechanics, so much that they can’t all fit into the trailer.

The 90-second showcase features a new island, new Pals (are you ready Nintendo?), new buildings, and a much-needed new level cap.

The Xbox version of Palword is also set to get desiccated servers for the first time too, which can only be a good thing. We are also promised a new raid, and a, slightly weird this, Stronghold based on an oil rig.

The update certainly isn’t going to be shy of new stuff, hopefully, it will persuade enough people to come back to what was once the most talked-about game in ages.