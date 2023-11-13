OpenAI looks to expand Microsoft partnership, raise funding

OpenAI, the maker of the popular chatbot ChatGPT, is seeking to expand its partnership with Microsoft and raise additional capital from the tech giant and other investors, according to CEO Sam Altman.

In an interview with the Financial Times published Monday, Altman said the collaboration between OpenAI and Microsoft has been “working really well,” he expects the companies to continue investing in each other’s success.

Earlier this year, Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI, valuing the San Francisco-based startup at $29 billion. While not disclosing specific financial details, Altman indicated OpenAI has seen strong revenue growth in 2022 but remains unprofitable due to high research and development expenses associated with developing increasingly sophisticated AI models.

Deepening ties with Microsoft aim to ensure both companies can capitalize on advancements in artificial intelligence technology.

Last week, OpenAI unveiled new developer tools and upgrades to its GPT-4 model, which allows customization for specific applications. It also introduced a marketplace, dubbed the GPT Store, where creators can monetize AI apps and split revenues with OpenAI, similar to Apple’s App Store model.

Looking ahead, Altman said OpenAI is focused on developing more autonomous software agents capable of executing increasingly complex tasks, aiming to achieve artificial general intelligence that rivals human abilities.

The company is already at work on GPT-5, the successor to its groundbreaking large language model, though Altman did not provide a timeline for its release. He acknowledged it is technically challenging to predict exactly what new skills and capabilities each new iteration of the technology may possess.

Like many AI researchers, OpenAI relies heavily on advanced semiconductors from Nvidia to train its models. Altman said supply shortages for Nvidia’s expensive chips created a “brutal crunch” in 2022, but he expects availability to improve next year as new offerings from other chipmakers enter the market.

Even as OpenAI solidifies its lead in generative AI, Altman said the company remains focused on the elusive goal of developing artificial general intelligence. He believes mastering natural language processing through models like GPT is a critical step toward that end.

