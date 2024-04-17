Runa: Open-world JRPG reaches $52,000 Kickstarter goal in 18 hours

A development team took to Kickstarter on Tuesday (April 16) with the aim of fundraising €45,000 (the equivalent of just under $48,000 in USD) and smashed that goal in just 18 hours. A total of just over $52,000 has now been donated.

The funding is for Runa, described as a ‘turn-based fantasy game inspired by JRPG [Japanese role-playing game] classics’ that will feature a ‘story-driven sci-fantasy world.’

While the campaign had until Thursday, May 16 to reach the goal, this was hit in under a day, with 1,074 backers supporting the project from the Madrid-based team.

The team behind Runa includes three people; Felix, Kuki, and Draphier who form Fennec Studio. On the Kickstarter, Felix says: “We started working on Runa as a project to create a game reminiscent of the classics we hold dear.

“Currently, despite being only three people, we have a versatile team, and with the support from this campaign, we aim to strengthen the aspects in which we are more limited.”

They also sum up their aims by saying “We are a tiny game development team, with the common dream of making games we always wanted to play.”

The game is currently in the development phase, with much of this being shared on social media platforms. The goal is to release Runa on PC and consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

What we know about Runa; the JRPG-inspired game

Runa is an adventure game that has been inspired by modern and classic JRPG and includes elemental puzzles, base building, and minigames.

It’s set in Akasha which is a world that symbolizes the “technological advancements of an ancient civilization.

“Whether for domestic use or combat, the use of runas is key. Only some people, known as adepts, are able to fully control them and unleash their true powers.”

In true Japanese style, the world will be a colorful and vibrant fantasy where people can follow the journey of a group of adventurers who find themselves traveling and finding the hidden secrets in Akasha.

Featured Image: Via Runa Kickstarter