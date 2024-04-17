Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Runa: Open-world JRPG reaches $52,000 Kickstarter goal in 18 hours

Runa: Open-world JRPG reaches $52,000 Kickstarter goal in 18 hours

Runa promo shot from upcoming game
TL:DR

  • Runa Kickstarter campaign exceeds €45,000 goal.
  • Fundraised over $52,000 in 18 hours with 1,074 backers.
  • Developed by Fennec Studio, inspired by JRPG classics.

A development team took to Kickstarter on Tuesday (April 16) with the aim of fundraising €45,000 (the equivalent of just under $48,000 in USD) and smashed that goal in just 18 hours. A total of just over $52,000 has now been donated.

The funding is for Runa, described as a ‘turn-based fantasy game inspired by JRPG [Japanese role-playing game] classics’ that will feature a ‘story-driven sci-fantasy world.’

While the campaign had until Thursday, May 16 to reach the goal, this was hit in under a day, with 1,074 backers supporting the project from the Madrid-based team.

The team behind Runa includes three people; Felix, Kuki, and Draphier who form Fennec Studio. On the Kickstarter, Felix says: “We started working on Runa as a project to create a game reminiscent of the classics we hold dear.

“Currently, despite being only three people, we have a versatile team, and with the support from this campaign, we aim to strengthen the aspects in which we are more limited.”

They also sum up their aims by saying “We are a tiny game development team, with the common dream of making games we always wanted to play.”

The game is currently in the development phase, with much of this being shared on social media platforms. The goal is to release Runa on PC and consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

What we know about Runa; the JRPG-inspired game

Runa is an adventure game that has been inspired by modern and classic JRPG and includes elemental puzzles, base building, and minigames.

It’s set in Akasha which is a world that symbolizes the “technological advancements of an ancient civilization.

“Whether for domestic use or combat, the use of runas is key. Only some people, known as adepts, are able to fully control them and unleash their true powers.”

In true Japanese style, the world will be a colorful and vibrant fantasy where people can follow the journey of a group of adventurers who find themselves traveling and finding the hidden secrets in Akasha.

Featured Image: Via Runa Kickstarter

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Gameloft considers changes to Disney Speedstorm monetization after outcry. An image showing two animated characters, each driving a stylized race car. The setting appears to be a virtual race track with elements of a fantastical or futuristic world, including an icy gate and neon-lit buildings in the background. The car on the left is colored in blue tones with yellow highlights on the wheels, while the one on the right is pink with yellow and purple accents. Both cars have a sporty, aerodynamic design indicative of high-speed racing games. The characters exude a sense of excitement and competition, signaling an action-packed racing experience.
Disney Speedstorm’s Golden Pass controversy moves Gameloft to consider changes
Suswati Basu
An AI generated image of God building gaming consoles.
How to make a PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox in Infinite Craft
Paul McNally
Hackers 'steal Ready or Not developer's source code'. A hooded figure in green digital camouflage, symbolizing a hacker, holds a rifle against a backdrop of binary code.
Hackers ‘steal Ready or Not developer’s source code’
Suswati Basu
Young boy sat in front of a TV playing Grand Theft Auto on the PlayStation 4
Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two announces layoffs and scraps some projects
Sophie Atkinson
Runa promo shot from upcoming game
Runa: Open-world JRPG reaches $52,000 Kickstarter goal in 18 hours
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gameloft considers changes to Disney Speedstorm monetization after outcry. An image showing two animated characters, each driving a stylized race car. The setting appears to be a virtual race track with elements of a fantastical or futuristic world, including an icy gate and neon-lit buildings in the background. The car on the left is colored in blue tones with yellow highlights on the wheels, while the one on the right is pink with yellow and purple accents. Both cars have a sporty, aerodynamic design indicative of high-speed racing games. The characters exude a sense of excitement and competition, signaling an action-packed racing experience.
Gaming

Disney Speedstorm's Golden Pass controversy moves Gameloft to consider changes
Suswati Basu53 mins

Gameloft may reverse course on Disney Speedstorm following major backlash regarding changes to the game's monetization strategy. Previously, players could earn the game's "Golden Pass" — also known as its...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.