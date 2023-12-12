Octoplay enters UK gambling market with Paddy Power and Betfair deal

Swedish gaming and slot studio Octoplay has teamed up with Paddy Power and Betfair in a new deal to bring the company’s offerings to the UK market.

Announcing the partnership on LinkedIn, Octoplay said, “We’re thrilled to announce that Octoplay is now live in the UK, all thanks to our direct partnership with market leaders Paddy Power and Betfair.”

A ‘portfolio of slots players want to play’

The deal means Octoplay’s slots and games will have a new line of UK gamers ready to play them exclusively via Paddy Power and Betfair. The deal also covers future releases from Octoplay as they look to expand their existing catalog of slot games as reported via Gaming Intelligence .

Andrew Kerr, Head of Paddy Power Games said Octoplay “is an impressive game developer led by a talented, experienced management team and with a portfolio of slots that players want to play. This is a powerful combination and one that will see Octoplay go from strength to strength, while greatly benefiting the product offering of our Paddy Power and Betfair brands.”

Accreditation for slot studio to operate internationally

Octoplay has had a busy 2023 receiving the prestigious ISO 27001 accreditation and a Swedish supplier license from regulator Spelinspektionen.

ISO 27001 is an international standard specifying requirements for any information and security management system (ISMS) to meet data and security compliance to an internationally accredited standard.

Across 2023 Octoplay has added licenses to operate in Malta, Romania, Sweden, and now the UK.

Casino and games suppliers expand further into Europe

Octoplay is not the only casino and gaming industry provider to broaden its prospective pool of users. Malta-based Wazdan Games announced a new content distribution deal through Spanish casino operator Gran Madrid .

Push Gaming also made a foray into the Swiss Gaming market this month in an exclusive eight-week dea l with Gran Casino Luzern.

Photo Credit: Anna Shvets, Pexels.