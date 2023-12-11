Wazdan forges key Spanish expansion through Gran Madrid deal

Malta-based slots and casino games supplier Wazdan has secured a pivotal foothold in the Spanish igaming market through a new content distribution partnership with local operator Gran Madrid Casino Online, according to a recent Gambling Insider report.

The agreement, facilitated via Light & Wonder’s aggregation platform, marks Wazdan’s first foray into Spain. It also continues an aggressive growth strategy this year that has targeted locally-regulated markets across Europe and Latin America.

Spain was one of the first markets to introduce a legal framework for online gambling in Europe. However, complex licensing processes have led to slow expansion amongst international suppliers. By leveraging Gran Madrid’s existing local expertise, Wazdan sidesteps legislative barriers but gains access to an igaming sector expected to be worth $850 million by 2024.

The potential rewards are evidenced by Gran Madrid’s faith in player demand for new gaming products. Country Manager José Félix Herreros suggested as much in a statement, saying “We highly value this strategically important collaboration” to bring “unique gaming experiences” to Spanish customers.

For Wazdan, the move builds on previous deals with European heavyweights Kindred Group and Netwin Italia as the company targets growth through regulated markets. Kindred granted Wazdan access to major brands like Unibet and MariaCasino across territories like the UK, Malta and the Netherlands.

The Netwin partnership brought Wazdan’s portfolio of 140+ slots and table games to Italian operator sites for the first time in November.

Chief Commercial Officer Andrzej Hyla called landing Gran Madrid a “pivotal moment” in Wazdan’s Spanish strategy. With the complex licensing addressed, Hyla and his commercial team can now leverage Gran Madrid’s marketing apparatus and customer base to popularize Wazdan titles like Larry the Leprechaun, Great Book of Magic Deluxe and Lucky 9.

The chance for new player acquisition comes at an opportune time for Wazdan, 2023 has seen the company expand through regulated markets in Europe and make its first move into Latin America through recent Colombia and Mexico deals.

