Push Gaming debuts in Swiss market with Grand Casino Luzern partnership

B2B gaming supplier Push Gaming has announced its foray into the Swiss market, partnering with the esteemed Grand Casino Luzern. This collaboration, as per Gambling Insider, marks Push Gaming’s inaugural venture into the regulated Swiss jurisdiction, bringing a fresh gaming experience to the region.

The partnership could revolutionize the Swiss online gaming landscape, as Grand Casino Luzern’s online brand, mycasino, secures an exclusive eight-week deal. During this period, mycasino will be the sole provider of Push Gaming’s acclaimed titles in Switzerland, including popular games like Razor Returns, Jammin’ Jars, Wild Swarm, and Boss Bear. This exclusivity offers mycasino a unique competitive edge before these games become available to other operators in the Swiss market.

Fiona Hickey, Director of New Business and Markets at Push Gaming, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Grand Casino Luzern whilst simultaneously entering the Swiss market. The operator’s position within Switzerland will allow our fan-favourite titles to reach a vast audience and aid in further growth within the market thereafter. We are excited to see players’ reception to our unique content.”

Echoing this sentiment, Wolfgang Bliem, CEO of Grand Casino Luzern, highlighted the significance of introducing Push Gaming’s slot titles to the Swiss player base. “Our goal is to offer players the broadest range of titles that also provide innovation and transformative gameplay experiences and through the partnership with Push Gaming, we reaffirm these aspirations,” he added.

Push Gaming’s global expansion and Grand Casino Luzern’s diverse offerings

Earlier this year, Push Gaming expanded into the Colombian market through a partnership with Skywind. The company’s acquisition by LeoVegas Group, part of MGM Resorts International, has facilitated its global expansion while maintaining its independence. This strategic move has enabled Push Gaming to form collaborations with companies like Skywind, furthering its global reach.

Grand Casino Luzern has also been active in enhancing its online portfolio through partnerships with industry leaders like Light & Wonder and Pragmatic Play. These collaborations have enriched the Swiss online gaming scene, providing players with a diverse range of gaming content from multiple providers.