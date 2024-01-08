Nvidia unveils a new era of high-performance GPUs at CES 2024

Nvidia has kicked off CES 2024 with the announcement of its latest RTX 40 series GPUs, introducing the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super, as per Engadget. These new models are designed to offer enhanced performance over their predecessors, directly competing with AMD’s high-end but more affordable graphics cards. The focus on on-device AI tasks remains a key selling point for Nvidia’s new offerings.

The RTX 4080 Super, priced at $999, is set to hit the market on Jan. 31. It promises to be twice as fast as the 3080 Ti in games utilizing DLSS 3 Frame Generation. While full specifications are yet to be disclosed, leaks indicate the RTX 4080 Super will feature 10,240 CUDA cores, an increase from the 9,728 on the original 4080, along with faster clock speeds and 23 Gbps memory.

Launching on Jan. 24, the RTX 4070 Ti Super is priced at $799. It will receive a significant upgrade with 16GB of memory, up from the 12GB on its predecessor, bringing it closer to the Radeon 7900 XT’s 20GB VRAM. The RTX 4070 Super, set to be released on Jan. 17 at $599, is likely to appeal to a broader range of buyers due to its value proposition. It boasts 20 percent more cores than the original RTX 4070, positioning it as “faster than an RTX 3090 at a fraction of the power,” according to NVIDIA.

These new GPUs from Nvidia are strategically priced to offer competitive alternatives to AMD’s Radeon 7900 XTX and XT, which were launched at $999 and $899 respectively a year ago. With the original RTX 4080 and the high-end RTX 4090 priced at $1,199 and $1,599, the new Super cards provide more accessible options for high-end GPU buyers.

Nvidia’s latest lineup at CES 2024 underscores the company’s commitment to advancing GPU technology, particularly in the realm of AI-enhanced gaming and applications. As the tech community eagerly awaits more detailed specifications, Nvidia’s new Super GPUs are poised to make a significant impact in the high-performance graphics card market.