Nuclear Apocalypse and AI Armageddon to be announced disguised as Terminator game

In many ways, I could be writing the most prophetic news pieces of my life here. The world as we know it is about to come to an end, destroyed by artificial intelligence which then sends cyborgs from the future to wipe us all out (not the cyborg dogs though, please not the dogs, they creep me out the most_.

If that sounds like the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster rather than real life then a) I hope you are correct for a very long time and b) yes it is, it is Terminator 2, and just as promised, he’s back.

Nacon promised us an open-world Terminator game back in 2022 and nobody really took much notice. However since then, they have brought us a great effort based on an 80s movie, Robocop: Rogue City, so if they can make this as good as that, then we can go back to having our nightmares about Armageddon just like we did when we saw the T2 movie at the cinema.

All we have seen so far is this terrifying trailer but we know that the game is set between Skynet’s nuclear devastation and the setting up of John Connor’s resistance movement. We don’t know how much survival we will expected to do, as punching trees would not seem to be in keeping with the movie.

Nacon has announced its Nacon Connect for the 29th of February so we can expect to see a whole lot more of the Terminator game then. It is being produced by Nacon Milan and hopefully, it can keep the Robocop success rolling. After that, we’d love to see a new Rambo adaption please guys!