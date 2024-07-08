Nintendo makes its stance on generative AI very clear

In an answer to a recent investor query, Nintendo has become one of the first gaming companies to take a firm stance against using generative artificial intelligence (AI) in its games.

In a document that addressed several questions from shareholders, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa answered a question about generative AI.

The question noted the increased prevalence of AI in our daily lives and its integration into smartphones and other devices (Apple announced their new AI initiative last month) and enquired into Nintendo’s plans and initiatives within the company to use AI.

Furukawa’s response (translated by Google) acknowledged the long history of AI within the games industry but noted the problems that still exist within generative AI.

“In the game industry, AI-like technology has long been used to control enemy character movements, so I believe that game development and AI technology have always been closely related.

“Generative AI, which has been a hot topic recently, can be more creative [in its use], but I also recognize that it has issues with intellectual property rights.

“Our company has [had] the know-how to create optimal gaming experiences for our customers for decades.

“While we are flexible in responding to technological developments, we would like to continue to deliver value that is unique to us and cannot be created simply by technology alone.”

Generative AI in gaming

Furukawa’s stance, and by extension Nintendo’s, stands in stark contrast to statements made by other gaming companies.

Square Enix stated earlier this year that they intend to “aggressively” pursue AI in order to “reshape” its creations. This led to nervousness from employees as the gaming industry is beset with layoffs.

Microsoft-owned Xbox has also engaged in a multi-year partnership with Inworld AI, a company promising to “transform the landscape of game development”.

The CEO of EA, Andrew Wilson, has described generative AI as a “multi-billion dollar opportunity”, stating that he thinks it will lead to “deeper, more immersive experiences” for gamers.

Meanwhile, the debate among gamers about whether to accept generative AI in games rages on, with some people saying they will not play a game with genAI. However, games that make use of it such as The Finals continue to do well, regularly seeing over 15k simultaneous players on Steam.

