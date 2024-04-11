Niantic teases Necrozma ahead of Pokémon Go Fest 2024

The developers of the mobile monster-catching game Pokémon Go, Niantic have teased the incoming arrival of a space-based addition to the ranks. Necrozma has been touted by the mobile game studio ahead of the summer 2024 event taking place across the world.

In a recent post on the Pokémon Go website, the studio announced a warning and a shadowy glimpse of the title’s new prismatic pocket monster.

“WARNING: Surge in Ultra Wormhole activity reported.

ENTITY IDENTIFIED: Necrozma. Intentions unknown.

DIRECTIVE: Exercise caution”

Stay alert, Trainers! 👀 It looks like Necrozma has clawed its way into #PokemonGO! 😨 pic.twitter.com/onRbY2YVeC — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 10, 2024

Necrozma the fusion Pokémon

A group of data miners for Pokémon Go have also unearthed references to “fusion” in the game’s update files. The Fusion mechanic sees certain Pokémon combine with each other and at times Pokémon can even fuse with humans.

These digitally dug files are part of the Go Fest 2024 release taking place throughout the summer in physical and digital locations. The mechanic that notably took place in Pokémon Sun and Moon will likely see a comeback if the stripped update file is believed.

The festival kicks off in the home nation of Pokémon in Sendai, Japan from May 30 to June 2, 2024. The city will take on the mantle of host city for Pokémon GO Fest 2004. The site description says “This will mark “The Greenest City” in Japan’s first time hosting a GO Fest event. We can’t wait to bring GO Fest adventures back to Japan when we kick off the opening weekend.”

Other physical locations include the Spanish capital of Madrid, where the festival rumbles on from June 14 to 16, 2024. New York also plays host to the international event between July 5 to 7, 2024, with the site saying that the “penultimate Pokémon GO Fest 2024 weekend will take place in none other than New York City, where you’ll be able to enjoy all the diverse neighborhoods and culture that the Big Apple has to offer alongside thousands of other Trainers!”

Those who can’t attend one of the physical events can also take part in the global event and can purchase tickets via the Pokémon Go site. Trainers who buy from the Pokémon website will receive a special t-shirt that should arrive in time for the festival’s inception.

Image: Niantic.