New strategy wargame Kingdom, Dungeon, and Hero set to bring that tabletop vibe to Steam Next Fest

New strategy wargame Kingdom, Dungeon, and Hero set to bring that tabletop vibe to Steam Next Fest

A screenshot from Kingdom Dungeon Hero

While the sight of hexagonal tiles may scare off many a gamer, if you like your wargames a little more traditional, or even yearn for the days with Civilization 4 and 5 ruled the gaming roost, then the latest release from Kraken Studios might be right up your alley.

Kingdom, Dungeon, and Hero is a fantasy strategy title of exploration and conquest. Bringing a board-game feel to PC with the game’s hex-based map, players must manage an economy, grow a military, research, conduct diplomacy, embark on adventures, and battle against the game’s multiple opponent kingdoms. Whether your interests lie in conquest, adventuring, or building, Kingdom, Dungeon, and Hero offers many different ways to play.

The graphics may not be Unreal Engine 5 but you are talking to somebody who plays Dwarf Fortress and I am excited!

Even more exciting is the fact we will be getting a demo as part of Steam Next Fest on June 10th ahead of the game’s full release on July 1st.

Starting off with six different scenarios to play as you discover the map, your playtime won’t be hampered once you have completed them as there is a full editor in-game allowing you to put together your own maps, monsters, and heroes, so that personalizing your own campaigns may never have been easier. There’s even a Play by Email mode for the ultimate in old-school wargaming.

So grab the demo when it releases and we will let you know what we think when we get our hands on it.

Kingdom, Dungeon, and Hero Features

  • Ready-to-Play: Challenge friends in PBEM co-op or test your skills against a computer opponent.
  • Risk and Reward: Negotiate with other kingdoms to form allies or force your will with the sword.
  • Testing the Waters: Hidden fleets test your skills against piracy, interception, and evasion.
  • Traitorous Acts: Send your heroes on missions to hunt down your kingdom’s greatest enemies.
  • Ready Wherever: Invite friends to your campaign with the game’s multiplayer mode, implementing a traditional play via email format to remind players of their turn.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

