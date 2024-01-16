New Nacon gaming headset has “virtually unbreakable” headband

How you break a gaming headset is one of life’s mysteries up there with, “Where did all my socks go?”. In reality, it’s not that difficult to do. While generally looking robust on the outside with big chunky bits of plastic covering everything, inside are thin, cheap, easily breakable wires connecting everything together. Constant flexing and cheap wiring are a recipe for, well, needing a new gaming headset once in a while.

Nacon believes it might have the answer a new set of cans under its RIG brand, the 600 PRO HS and 600 PRO HX (depending on whether you are after the Xbox or PlayStation variety – both work fine with a PC and Nintendo Switch).

Costing a mid-range price ($99.99) they deliver a surprising (more about that in a minute) punch for the cash and Nacon hopes they can quickly become your go-to headset.

We say surprising because they appear to be flimsy, but therein lies the secret. Being so lightweight, comfortable, and flexible means they can stand up to the rigors and abuses that others can not. Also being designed to be used on a console, PC, and your phone via Bluetooth means they are multipurpose and reduce the amount of bag space you might need.

The 600 PROs also come with an app that allows you to adjust the EQ and the purpose of some of the on-board buttons which is a nice touch, but even on default settings, they will probably suit the majority of people. We will be using these over the coming week or so and will report back with our findings and full review.

Nacon believes it is on to a winner with the fact that you can use this headset with a different range of equipment with minimal fuss, “Almost 50% of gamers worldwide play on multiple platforms, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. Inspired by this, we set out to deliver a product that can be the core for all their game audio needs,” said NACON Global Business Director, Gregory Morquin. “The 600 PRO delivers exceptional performance and versatility while providing gamers with unparalleled value. ”

RIG 600 PRO features:

– Dual-mode wireless with 2.4GHz USB

– C adapter and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

– High-quality game audio from bass-boosted 40mm high-sensitivity drivers.

– Tuned chamber acoustics for balanced audio.

– Mic discretely folds into the earcup when on the go

– All-day comfort via lightweight ear cups wrapped in breathable fabric.

– Virtually unbreakable and plush-cushioned headband.