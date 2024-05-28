Languagesx
New leaked Fortnite survey teases possibility of Kevin DeBruyne, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and Breaking Bad characters

New leaked Fortnite survey teases possibility of Kevin DeBruyne, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and Breaking Bad characters

An AI-generated image of what Nicki Minahj and Snoop Dog would look like in Fortnite after featuring in the survey

Now that’s an eclectic mix of names that could be heading to Fortnite in the future. We know already that Epic Games likes to test the water for potential collaborations with surveys to see how much interest there might be in particular celebrities, game tie-ins, or artists.

We also know from past surveys that pretty much most of the new things that arrive in Fortnite have appeared in one such prior survey or other, so they can often be taken as an indicator of the way Epic Games is thinking in the near future at least.

While the names we have mentioned so far seem to be in the mix, it is worth noting that the survey contains hundreds of potential names.

Prominent Fortnite leaker HypeX posted them all in a graphic you can see below to give you an idea of the people and entities that Epic thinks are trending right now.

HypeX’s post called out a few more names saying, “NEW FORTNITE SURVEY ‼️

Sukuna, Suguru Geto, Jessie Pinkman, Link, God of War 2005, Blue Lock, Spy x Family, Freddy Fazbear, PinkPanthress, CJ, Nicki Minaj, J Cole, Vinicius Jr, Johnny Depp, and more..”

Jesse Pinkman would be a great addition to the game as would his Breaking Bad partner in crime Walter White.

A lot of the other names revolve around popular hip-hop and rap stars and footballers such as Vini Jr, Kevin DeBruyne, and Sergio Aguero.

Silent Hill is also on the list and with a new game rumored to be announced soon that may be no happy coincidence.

Leaks are a staple part of the Fortnite diet and a recent roadmap that was leaked as proven to be unerringly accurate with everything listed so far having appeared in subsequent months.

Featured Image: AI-Generated in Ideogram

