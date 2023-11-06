New base 14-inch MacBook Pro offers gains but is lacking a port

Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro model with the entry-level M3 chip offers a decent performance boost over the previous generation 13-inch model but still lags behind the pricier M3 Pro and M3 Max configurations in some key areas.

The $1,599 base model packs Apple’s latest M3 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Verge tested a $1,999 configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The tester found the new laptop provides roughly a 10% speed increase over the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip in benchmarks.

We lost a port on the 14-inch MacBook

However, The Verge noted the entry-level 14-inch Pro only includes two Thunderbolt ports compared to three on the Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. It cannot also connect two external monitors at once, a limitation also imposed by the base M3 chip.

On the plus side, The Verge highlighted the new 14-inch screen as a significant upgrade over the previous small 13-inch size. The reviewer also praised the laptop’s long battery life, with the test unit easily lasting an entire workday on a single charge.

Overall, The Verge wrote that the 14-inch MacBook Pro is a machine capable of handling average workloads like web browsing, document editing, and media consumption. But the starting 8GB of RAM may still be too limited for heavy multitaskers. She recommended upgrading to at least 16GB for most users.

For shoppers deciding between the 14-inch Pro and 15-inch MacBook Air, The Verge’s reviewer suggested going with the Air for those who prioritize a larger screen. However, the article highlighted that the Pro is a safer choice for anyone wanting more ports and extra performance headroom.

Apple unveiled its new MacBook Pro lineup featuring M3 chips at its annual product event in January. The 14-inch Pro starts at $1,599, while the 16-inch model pricing begins at $2,499. Both are available for order now and will start shipping to customers later this month.

Featured Image Credit: Purchase here Apple; Thank you!