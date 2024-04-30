Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home New Apple pencil rumored to feature haptic feedback

New Apple pencil rumored to feature haptic feedback

TL:DR

  • Rumors suggest upcoming Apple Pencil to feature haptic feedback and new gestures, enhancing user experience.
  • Haptic feedback aims to provide a more realistic feel, while additional gestures offer greater customization.
  • May 7 event expected to unveil new iPad lineup with potential features like OLED displays and M4 chip.

The upcoming Apple Pencil is rumoured to feature haptic feedback for the very first time, as well as new gestures.

Reliable Apple reporter Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has written that the new Pencil will include haptic feedback for the first time, ahead of Apple’s May 7 event, where it’s expected that announcements will be made about the iPad accessories, the new generation of Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil.

What difference will haptic feedback make to the Apple Pencil?

Haptic feedback should help the digital utensil will feel more realistic when in use. While the Apple Pencil is usually light to use, feeling vibrations or pushback from the gadget can help to guide your use. Even changing the mode within the software could affect the feedback, with a crayon mode making the Pencil feel rougher, for example.

There will also reportedly be additional gestures for greater customization and versatility. One example is the new ‘squeeze’ gesture, resulting in a contextual menu based on the current task, such as adding shapes, and stickers, or switching to text mode on a canvas.

Alongside these upcoming features, May 7 is also expected to see Apple update the iPad hardware line-up for the first time in over a year. 2023 saw no major changes coming, so we could be seeing some pretty major changes.

Reportedly, according to 9to5Mac, the new iPad Pro lineup could feature OLED displays even an M4 chip. This would suggest some heightened AI compatibility for the upcoming Apple tablet, while the iPad Air should also grow in size, resulting in a larger 12.9-inch size for the very first time.

It’s a season of many firsts for Apple, with the company pushing the marker for iPads and their accessories across the board. Following a relatively lacklustre 2023, the keynote for 2024 could be packed full of welcome updates for iPad users.

Featured image: Apple

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

New Apple pencil rumored to feature haptic feedback
Rachael Davies
Microsoft has revealed positive results after the company beat Wall Street expectations for the third quarter
Microsoft ramp up AI spending as it smashes Q3 earnings expectations
Graeme Hanna
Elon Musk black and white white headshot. Bright pastel background with symbols representing AI
Elon Musk’s xAI closes in on $6 billion as AI race heats up
Sam Shedden
Image of Threads icon on a smartphone / Threads hits 150 million active daily users
Threads reaches landmark 150 million active monthly users
Graeme Hanna
A sleek, futuristic 3D render of a Meta Quest Pro headset, surrounded by a network of glowing, translucent connectivity wires. The headset's design is streamlined and modern, with a halo-like band and an array of sensors in the front. The wires appear to be interconnected, forming a mesmerizing pattern that radiates from the headset. The background is dark and space-like, emphasizing the high-tech feel of the image., 3d render
Meta offers Quest OS up to third-party developers, ASUS and Lenovo among them
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Big Tech

New Apple pencil rumored to feature haptic feedback
Rachael Davies35 seconds

The upcoming Apple Pencil is rumoured to feature haptic feedback for the very first time, as well as new gestures. Reliable Apple reporter Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has written that the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.