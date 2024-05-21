Languagesx
Need For Speed Unbound's latest update adds two modes inspired by classics of the series

Need For Speed Unbound’s latest update adds two modes inspired by classics of the series

a young man leans up against a colorful and uniquely designed street racing car, looking at the viewer, in a scene from the video game Need for Speed Unbound
tl;dr

  • Need For Speed Unbound extends support into second year with "Drift & Drag Update" inspired by classic NFS Underground.
  • New modes include revamped drift handling and intense drag challenges, along with two additional cars.
  • The update also introduces The League for single-player challenges and previews a future Cops vs. Racers update.

Action racer Need For Speed Unbound is seeing post-release content and support extend into a second year since its 2022 launch with the “Drift & Drag Update” arriving on Tuesday. Criterion Games says three new modes are inspired by the 2003 classic Need for Speed Underground, and part of an effort to “deliver the ultimate NFS experience in one place for the first time.”

Drift mode will add better handling for drift-built autos, Criterion said. “Crafted for those who speak in curves and think in throttle, this mode updates drifting to the classic ways with an overhauled handling model for drift builds,” the studio said in a blog post. Drift playlists are now also available in PVP and Free Roam modes.

Drag mode’s challenge “comes from manual gear shifts, strategic lane changes to dodge obstacles, and perfectly timed nitrous boosts.” It supports up to four players, Criterion said.

The modes are accompanied by two more cars, a 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and a 2023 BMW M3 Competition Touring.

There’s also The League, a single-player experience in the game’s Free Roam mode, where players can challenge AI rivals to one off races and win their unique cars, adding them to their fleets.

Drift & Drag is the seventh “volume” of content for the game, which Electronic Arts published in December 2022 for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The game has also featured a live-service style Speed Pass with dozens of free unlockables, similar to a battle pass system.

The next update, sometime this fall, will be a Cops vs. Racers update that is inspired by 2010’s Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. Need For Speed Unbound has been available to PlayStation Plus Extra tier subscribers since February.

Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

