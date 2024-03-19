Subscribe
Home Monzo co-founder launches AI startup with ambitions to put software developers out of business

Monzo co-founder launches AI startup with ambitions to put software developers out of business

Image of Monzo bank card / Monzo founder's new startup, Nustrom, has ambitions to put software engineers out of business by leveraging AI for low/no code web development

Monzo co-founder Jonas Templestein has commenced a new journey with a fresh startup seeking to put software developers out of business.

With fundraising efforts underway and drawing support from OpenAI and Index Ventures amongst others, Nustom wants to take full advantage of artificial intelligence (AI), in return for low or no-code web development. The company has launched its website, is recruiting and has set out its vision, stating within the next decade “the majority of software will be made by people with no technical background, collaborating with an AI.”

It is presenting an end-to-end SaaS offering for “those who want software made, but don’t have experience building or running it.”

The new direction for Templestein, comes at a time when Monzo is thriving. He is joined by co-founder Oliver Beattie, formerly Monzo’s VP of architecture.

Founded in 2015, the digital bank now boasts more than nine million customers and has reached a stage where it is profitable.

The company is said to be on the cusp of selling an additional stake to one of Singapore’s sovereign wealth funds, on the back of securing a £4 billion valuation last month. The top-up to the recent funding round is expected to bring in an additional $50 million from the Singaporean entity, in exchange for the issue of new shares.

Does this mean Nustom won’t be working with software developers?

Not quite, not yet anyway.

Despite the lofty ambitions of the startup, the company will “have human engineers guarantee the quality of the software until our AI agents are reliable enough to do it without assistance.”

Maria Campbell has become the third executive at Nustom, taking up the position of COO. She joins her former colleagues and Monzo alumni, having also worked at GoCardless and banking-as-a-service fintech Griffin.

The founding team at Nustom is completed with two engineers.

Fred Jonsson is another with a background at Monzo, whilst Eugenio Marchiori is the only individual not to have such a link. He is a PhD computer scientist with over ten years of experience at Google.

Image credit: Monzo

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Image of Monzo bank card / Monzo founder's new startup, Nustrom, has ambitions to put software engineers out of business by leveraging AI for low/no code web development
Monzo co-founder launches AI startup with ambitions to put software developers out of business
Graeme Hanna
DraftKings Inc confirms executive changes at the company as the gambling platform targets strategic growth
DraftKings confirms exec changes to deliver ‘significant profitability’
Graeme Hanna
An image of VASCO from Starfield with his thumb up.
Latest Starfield patch brings more enhancements and improvements
Paul McNally
A futuristic office environment where employees are wearing sleek, modern headsets that are their personal AI assistants., 3d render
Workplace AI negatively impacts quality of life, study finds
Sophie Atkinson
A mech looks out across the landscape on Lightyear Frontier, the farming sim now available on Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass adds open world adventure title for March 2024
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of Monzo bank card / Monzo founder's new startup, Nustrom, has ambitions to put software engineers out of business by leveraging AI for low/no code web development
Apps

Monzo co-founder launches AI startup with ambitions to put software developers out of business
Graeme Hanna24 seconds

Monzo co-founder Jonas Templestein has commenced a new journey with a fresh startup seeking to put software developers out of business. With fundraising efforts underway and drawing support from OpenAI and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.