Monster update? – what has Palworld publisher Pocketpair patched?

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024 / Game / News
Palworld

While you are waiting for the update to download, you can try saying the tongue-twister in the title a few times to pass the time while we try to catch up on what’s been happening in the Palworld’s ever-moving controversial universe.

Earlier we had news that Nintendo had finally been stirred into action with news of an “investigation” into any potential copyright infringements. It seems unlikely to bear much fruit and Palworld publishers Pocketpair (I can’t stop saying it now) have been busy patching their game to remove some of the frustrating errors many of the eight million people who have bought it in under a week have faced.

Palworld Steam 0.1.3.0 patch notes 0.1.3.0

Main changes

・Fixed a bug where the loading screen did not end when logging into the world

・Fixed a bug where the world date was not displayed correctly and appeared to reset.

・Corrected various incorrect text

・Countermeasures against various cheats and exploits

Palworld Xbox Game Pass patch notes v0.1.1.1

Main changes

・Fixed a bug where the loading screen did not end when logging into the world

・Fixed a bug where the world date was not displayed correctly and appeared to reset.

・Corrected various incorrect text

・Countermeasures against various cheats and exploits

Both sets of patch notes are identical and don’t go into detail other than a Main Changes section, so whether there have been any minor changes is still up for debate.

Somewhat annoyingly despite both versions receiving the same update seemingly, the version numbers still do not marry up and issues such as not being able to quit from the Xbox Game Pass PC version remain.

The Palworld devs meanwhile took to X to post, “We will continue to place top priority on fixing major issues, Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.” It’s been a busy week for them for sure.

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. He is obsessed with 3D printing and has worked with several major brands in the past to create content Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.