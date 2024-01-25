Monster update? – what has Palworld publisher Pocketpair patched?

While you are waiting for the update to download, you can try saying the tongue-twister in the title a few times to pass the time while we try to catch up on what’s been happening in the Palworld’s ever-moving controversial universe.

Earlier we had news that Nintendo had finally been stirred into action with news of an “investigation” into any potential copyright infringements. It seems unlikely to bear much fruit and Palworld publishers Pocketpair (I can’t stop saying it now) have been busy patching their game to remove some of the frustrating errors many of the eight million people who have bought it in under a week have faced.

Palworld Steam 0.1.3.0 patch notes 0.1.3.0

Main changes

・Fixed a bug where the loading screen did not end when logging into the world

・Fixed a bug where the world date was not displayed correctly and appeared to reset.

・Corrected various incorrect text

・Countermeasures against various cheats and exploits

Palworld Xbox Game Pass patch notes v0.1.1.1

Main changes

・Fixed a bug where the loading screen did not end when logging into the world

・Fixed a bug where the world date was not displayed correctly and appeared to reset.

・Corrected various incorrect text

・Countermeasures against various cheats and exploits

Both sets of patch notes are identical and don’t go into detail other than a Main Changes section, so whether there have been any minor changes is still up for debate.

Somewhat annoyingly despite both versions receiving the same update seemingly, the version numbers still do not marry up and issues such as not being able to quit from the Xbox Game Pass PC version remain.

The Palworld devs meanwhile took to X to post, “We will continue to place top priority on fixing major issues, Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.” It’s been a busy week for them for sure.