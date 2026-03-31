The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority says it has reached an agreement to sell the Connecticut Sun to the Tilman J. Fertitta family, a move that would relocate the WNBA franchise to Houston starting in 2027 if league officials sign off.

The came Monday (March 30) from Uncasville, Connecticut, bringing an end to Mohegan’s 23-year run as owner. The team will spend one final season at Mohegan Sun Arena before the planned move. Company officials said the decision followed a broad review of long-term options for the franchise.

PRESS RELEASE: Mohegan Update Regarding the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun



Details: https://t.co/9ck673miAG pic.twitter.com/AC1iQusNuf — Connecticut Sun PR (@CTSunPR) March 30, 2026

More than twenty years ago, the Mohegan Tribe made history by becoming the WNBA’s first independent owner and bringing top-tier women’s basketball to its reservation. In a statement, Mohegan Tribal Council Corresponding Secretary Joe Soper reflected on that legacy and the people behind it.

“Mohegan owes an enormous amount of gratitude first and foremost to our extraordinary fans cheering on the team for 23 incredible seasons,” Joe Soper, Corresponding Secretary for the Mohegan Tribal Council said. “This team — and what the talented women who have worn this uniform over the years have meant to Mohegan Sun, our region and the impact they’ve made both on and off the court, has been nothing short of remarkable.

“That includes the dedication of our front office and the invaluable collaboration and support we’ve received from the State of Connecticut, as well as from businesses and other community partners across the region and beyond.”

What happens next for Mohegan and Connecticut Sun

The Sun will remain in Connecticut through the 2026 season before moving operations to Houston the following year. Along the way, the team plans to stage a pair of regular-season games in Hartford at PeoplesBank Arena. Another matchup is already set for Boston at TD Garden on Tuesday, August 18, with a 7:00 p.m. ET tip.

Team president Jen Rizzotti said the organization is focused on finishing strong while recognizing how difficult the transition will be for longtime supporters.

“The Connecticut Sun organization understands how emotional this moment is for our fans and community. You have made a home for this franchise for generations, and we are grateful for the passion and support that made us a cornerstone team in the WNBA,” he said. “While the league continues to grow and evolve, our commitment is to honor this legacy—and finishing this final season together with pride.”

Financially, the deal is expected to bring Mohegan about $300 million. Half of that will be paid at closing, with the rest due by the end of 2026, assuming regulatory and league approvals go through.

The sale also comes as Mohegan works through a broader financial strategy, including a previously disclosed $1.2 billion refinancing package aimed at improving liquidity and restructuring debt. Company leadership says the Sun transaction fits into that larger effort to stabilize and strengthen its balance sheet.

Chief financial officer Ari Glazer said the added cash will help accelerate those plans while freeing up resources for future investments.

Ari Glazer, Mohegan’s Chief Financial Officer, added: “The monetization of the Connecticut Sun enables Mohegan to make a step-function improvement of our capital structure. These proceeds will fortify our balance sheet, allowing for both debt repayment and tactical investment in our premier assets. With the improvements in free cash flow that will result from this transaction, Mohegan will accelerate its pace of deleveraging and is well positioned to prudently grow the company for years to come.”

The handover also lands at a time when the WNBA is seeing rising interest, with television viewership increasing by 3% in 2025.

Featured image: Mohegan / Connecticut Sun