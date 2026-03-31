Home Mohegan to sell Connecticut Sun, as Houston relocation planned for 2027

Mohegan to sell Connecticut Sun, as Houston relocation planned for 2027

Mohegan to sell Connecticut Sun, as Houston relocation planned for 2027. Connecticut Sun logo on basketball court background representing WNBA team relocation news and Mohegan franchise sale to Houston

The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority says it has reached an agreement to sell the Connecticut Sun to the Tilman J. Fertitta family, a move that would relocate the WNBA franchise to Houston starting in 2027 if league officials sign off.

The announcement came Monday (March 30) from Uncasville, Connecticut, bringing an end to Mohegan’s 23-year run as owner. The team will spend one final season at Mohegan Sun Arena before the planned move. Company officials said the decision followed a broad review of long-term options for the franchise.

More than twenty years ago, the Mohegan Tribe made history by becoming the WNBA’s first independent owner and bringing top-tier women’s basketball to its reservation. In a statement, Mohegan Tribal Council Corresponding Secretary Joe Soper reflected on that legacy and the people behind it.

“Mohegan owes an enormous amount of gratitude first and foremost to our extraordinary fans cheering on the team for 23 incredible seasons,” Joe Soper, Corresponding Secretary for the Mohegan Tribal Council said. “This team — and what the talented women who have worn this uniform over the years have meant to Mohegan Sun, our region and the impact they’ve made both on and off the court, has been nothing short of remarkable. 

“That includes the dedication of our front office and the invaluable collaboration and support we’ve received from the State of Connecticut, as well as from businesses and other community partners across the region and beyond.” 

What happens next for Mohegan and Connecticut Sun

The Sun will remain in Connecticut through the 2026 season before moving operations to Houston the following year. Along the way, the team plans to stage a pair of regular-season games in Hartford at PeoplesBank Arena. Another matchup is already set for Boston at TD Garden on Tuesday, August 18, with a 7:00 p.m. ET tip.

Team president Jen Rizzotti said the organization is focused on finishing strong while recognizing how difficult the transition will be for longtime supporters.

“The Connecticut Sun organization understands how emotional this moment is for our fans and community. You have made a home for this franchise for generations, and we are grateful for the passion and support that made us a cornerstone team in the WNBA,” he said. “While the league continues to grow and evolve, our commitment is to honor this legacy—and finishing this final season together with pride.”

Financially, the deal is expected to bring Mohegan about $300 million. Half of that will be paid at closing, with the rest due by the end of 2026, assuming regulatory and league approvals go through.

The sale also comes as Mohegan works through a broader financial strategy, including a previously disclosed $1.2 billion refinancing package aimed at improving liquidity and restructuring debt. Company leadership says the Sun transaction fits into that larger effort to stabilize and strengthen its balance sheet.

Chief financial officer Ari Glazer said the added cash will help accelerate those plans while freeing up resources for future investments.

Ari Glazer, Mohegan’s Chief Financial Officer, added: “The monetization of the Connecticut Sun enables Mohegan to make a step-function improvement of our capital structure. These proceeds will fortify our balance sheet, allowing for both debt repayment and tactical investment in our premier assets. With the improvements in free cash flow that will result from this transaction, Mohegan will accelerate its pace of deleveraging and is well positioned to prudently grow the company for years to come.”

The handover also lands at a time when the WNBA is seeing rising interest, with television viewership increasing by 3% in 2025.

Featured image: Mohegan / Connecticut Sun

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Skill-game terminal being removed under a red seizure warning accent
Pennsylvania’s 70,000 Skill-Game Terminals Face Seizure Warning
ReadWrite
Smartphone and sealed documents symbolize congressional scrutiny of sportsbook VIP customer data
Lawmakers Seek FanDuel VIP Data After Harper Video Concern
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone behind a red regulatory barrier representing scrutiny of sportsbook AI and bettor protection.
Sportsbooks Face New York Scrutiny Over AI and At-Risk Bettors
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone behind a red barrier representing gaps in protection for Michigan self-excluded gamblers
Michigan Self-Excluded Players Lack Protection on Offshore Sites
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of congressional scrutiny surrounding sportsbook VIP promotions and prediction markets
Sportsbook VIP Promotions Face Wider Congressional Scrutiny
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Editorial illustration of an Ohio regulatory order and red deadline marker over a subtle sports field
News

Ohio Sets Oct. 16 Deadline for Robinhood Sports Contracts
ReadWrite4 hours

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has renewed its cease-and-desist order against Robinhood Derivatives, giving the company until Oct. 16 to comply over sports-event contracts and putting its expanding prediction-market business...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software