Microsoft’s new policy shift affects third-party Xbox accessories

In a move that has taken many by surprise, Microsoft has announced that it will block unauthorized third-party accessories from being used with its Xbox consoles starting Nov. 12, 2023. Xbox consoles have already started displaying warning messages, according to Windows Central, marking a major policy change for the tech giant.

Unauthorized accessories face the axe

Many Xbox users have reported receiving a warning message when attempting to use unauthorized accessories. This message, displaying “error 0x82d60002,” tells users that Microsoft will block their accessory on Nov. 12:

“Using unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023.”

This move is not just a response to a few isolated incidents. Microsoft aims to ensure all accessories for Xbox consoles uphold their quality, security, and safety standards.

Why the sudden change?

People are speculating about the reasons behind this policy change. Some think it relates to Microsoft’s intention to welcome more third-party wireless Xbox controllers. Right now, most of these third-party controllers connect with wires.

Another theory suggests that Microsoft is implementing new security measures to prevent unauthorized inputs that could provide unfair advantages in gameplay. That’s why even “fair” accessories, such as fighting game joysticks, face these new rules.

Impact on manufacturers and users

Brands like Brook Gaming, known for their third-party gaming accessories, are already feeling the heat. They’ve reported issues with some of their products and have taken to social media platforms to address these concerns.

However, it’s not all bad news. Officially licensed products from third parties will remain unaffected. Brands like SCUF, Turtle Beach, and Razer, which have officially paid for the Xbox license, won’t face any issues due to this change.