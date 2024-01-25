Microsoft unveils Mesh, blending virtual and physical workspaces

Microsoft has announced the launch of Microsoft Mesh, a new feature intended to enhance hybrid working, responding to the changing dynamics of workplace environments. According to Engadget, Mesh, integrated within Microsoft Teams, allows employees to interact through avatars in a virtual space, regardless of their physical location.

The concept of hybrid working has gained traction in recent years, especially following the global shift to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Microsoft’s innovative approach comes at a time when numerous organizations are contemplating the return to traditional office settings. Mesh offers a middle ground, combining the flexibility of remote work with the interactive essence of physical office environments.

Several organizations, including Accenture and the pharmaceutical company Takeda, have been early testers of Microsoft Mesh. Takeda’s Chief Technology Officer, Leo Barella, highlighted the significance of maintaining human connections in work settings. He pointed out that casual interactions, such as chats during lunch or coffee breaks, are vital for employee satisfaction and professional success. According to Barella, the use of Mesh for meetings has led to more engaging and interactive sessions, indicating favorable feedback.

One of the unique aspects of Microsoft Mesh is its user-friendly design. It provides an array of pre-made spaces that can be customized with various features, such as informational videos and company logos, all without the need for coding. Furthermore, the Mesh toolkit, which operates through Unity (Microsoft’s 2D and 3D development platform), allows further tailoring of these virtual environments. This means companies can virtually recreate desired retreats or meeting spaces, offering a new dimension to team interactions.

Microsoft Mesh can be used on desktop computers and Meta Quest VR devices, appealing to users looking for a more engaging experience. Microsoft provides a six-month trial at no cost for business and enterprise clients. After the trial period, the cost ranges from $4 monthly per user for the Microsoft Teams Essentials plan to $57 monthly per user for the extensive Microsoft 365 E5 package.