Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Microsoft Build 2024 – What to expect from the three-day conference

Microsoft Build 2024 – What to expect from the three-day conference

Microsoft Build 2024, the developer conference will take place in Seattle from May 21-23.

What to expect at Microsoft Build 2024? More artificial intelligence (AI).

Following on from Google’s recent I/O developer conference which predictably had an AI theme running through it, Microsoft will continue the trend with Copilot set to dominate.

Here is all you need to know and what to expect from Microsoft Build 2024.

What is Microsoft Build?

Microsoft Build is the US tech giant’s annual developer conference, which first took place in 2011. 

The three-day event features speeches, demonstrations, and information sessions from keynote individuals including company executives and industry experts, tailored toward developers and software engineers. 

Most of the expectation from outsiders involves keynote speeches, as that is when product announcements and launches are typically presented.

The tech showcase event commences on Tuesday (May 21) through to Thursday at the Seattle Convention Centre

What’s new this year?

Microsoft Copilot is expected to be a headline feature of this year’s event, following on from the previous conference when it was revealed as the new AI assistant.

We should learn a thing or two about further developments and updates to Copilot, given the overall industry focus on AI at present. There should also be new details presented on increased integration with Windows 11.

Another key feature will be the ChatGPT-power Bing Chat which launched last year, while there could be news on the latest Surface hardware.

Schedule of highlights for Microsoft Build 2024?

Day 1 – Tuesday

0830 PT/1130 ET – Pre-show and Imagine Cup World Championship.
0900 PT/1200 ET – Keynote presentations from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, CTO Kevin Scott, and Executive VP of Experiences and Devices, Rajesh Jha.

The speeches are expected to last around two hours with a focus on how AI can “transform how developers work” and “drive business productivity across industries”.

Day 2

0830 PT/1130 ET – Keynote delivery from Scott Guthrie, Executive VP of Cloud and AI, as well as contributions from several members of Microsoft’s leadership team.

The theme will be using Microsoft Cloud to “build the secure and responsible AI solutions of the future”.

Day 3

0830 PT/1130 ET to 1700 PT/2000 ET – Final live stream of breakout sessions, with over 480 meetings planned across the three-day conference. 251 sessions will be available online with many more recorded for later playback.

How to watch Microsoft Build 2024?

The full three-day session can be viewed on the official Microsoft Developer YouTube channel (as below) or you can watch the events on the Microsoft Build website, but the latter requires registration for a free account.

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Microsoft Build 2024, the developer conference will take place in Seattle from May 21-23.
Microsoft Build 2024 – What to expect from the three-day conference
Graeme Hanna
promotional image of a tesla model x driving along a highway against a scenic mountain backdrop
Tesla cars end support for PC video gaming
Owen Good
product image of an Xbox Series X tower-style console with a gamepad laying next to it
Xbox user interface update promises automatic updates; we’ll believe it when we see it
Owen Good
Image of the new ByoWave Proteus Controller, a new all in one device for Xbox and Windows for gamers with disabilities
Microsoft confirms arrival of Proteus Controller, for gamers with disabilities
Graeme Hanna
AI image of Eu investigator probing Facebook and Instagram / EU to investigate Meta over child safety concerns
EU regulators to probe Meta over child safety concerns
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Title art for NeoSprint, the arcade racing game from Atari and publisher, Headless Chicken, released on June 27, 2024.
Gaming

Atari confirms release date and details for arcade racer NeoSprint
Graeme Hanna12 mins

Atari and developer Headless Chicken have confirmed the release date for NeoSprint, representing the publisher's first 'Sprint' title since 1987. The trailer release confirmed June 27 as the arrival date...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.