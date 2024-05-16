Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Microsoft prepares to relocate staff from China as AI race continues

Microsoft prepares to relocate staff from China as AI race continues

AI image of Microsoft being caught in the storm between the US and China / Microsoft has prepared staff to relocate from China as relations with the US wane
TL:DR

  • Microsoft asks China-based staff to consider relocating amid strained Sino-American relations.
  • US enforces guardrails on AI models to restrict technology access from countries like China and Russia.
  • Microsoft offers around 700-800 employees in machine learning and cloud computing roles relocation options.

Microsoft has asked some of its China-based staff to prepare to relocate as relations wane over the artificial intelligence (AI) race.

Sino-American cooperation has reportedly strained after Washington moved to enforce guardrails on US-developed proprietary AI models that power chatbots like ChatGPT to ringfence the technology from countries like China and Russia.

The US is wary of China’s purported prioritization of AI development as a “major” focus which has seen significant resources dedicated to civilian and military purposes which the Biden administration believes “undermines both US and allied national security.

Against this backdrop, Microsoft has asked around 700 to 800 of its staff involved in machine learning and cloud computing-related functions to consider relocating, with the Wall Street Journal first reporting on the development.

“Providing internal opportunities is a regular part of managing our global business”, said a statement from the US tech multinational. 

“As part of this process, we shared an optional internal transfer opportunity with a subset of employees,” without reference to the number of workers impacted.

Further background to recent US-China relations

The WSJ claimed those affected are mostly engineers and Chinese nationals, with offers of new placements in the US, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand on the table.

Microsoft is said to be committed to its presence in China and will continue its operations, but geopolitical factors will remain a strong external influence.

Lines of communication remain open between the US and Chinese governments, with both regimes sending delegates to a high-level meeting in Switzerland this week, to discuss AI and to reduce the possibility of “unintended conflict.”

That followed on from official business last month when Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing with AI on the agenda, with President Joe Biden’s administration said to be keen to follow up on early initial dialogue after exchanges with President Xi’s team in San Francisco last November.

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

AI image of Microsoft being caught in the storm between the US and China / Microsoft has prepared staff to relocate from China as relations with the US wane
Microsoft prepares to relocate staff from China as AI race continues
Graeme Hanna
AI image of Eu investigator probing Facebook and Instagram / EU to investigate Meta over child safety concerns
EU regulators to probe Meta over child safety concerns
Graeme Hanna
promotional image for valorant showing the character Raze set against the game's logo as a backdrop
Valorant executive producer responds to streamer’s harassment allegations
Brian-Damien Morgan
A high-quality close-up cinematic shot of a futuristic brain chip, nestled in the human brain's complex neural network. The brain chip, with intricate circuits and wires, pulses with a vibrant blue light. The background is dark, emphasizing the illumination of the chip and creating a sense of mystery and intrigue. Surrounding the chip are glowing orbs of energy, hinting at the potential power and capabilities of this advanced technology.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink faces problem with its tiny wires in brain
Sophie Atkinson
Nintendo amiibo toys of characters Mario, Luigi, and Peach stood next to each other. Figurines.
Super Mario Land, Alleyway and Baseball join Nintendo Switch membership
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image of Microsoft being caught in the storm between the US and China / Microsoft has prepared staff to relocate from China as relations with the US wane
Technology

Microsoft prepares to relocate staff from China as AI race continues
Graeme Hanna5 seconds

Microsoft has asked some of its China-based staff to prepare to relocate as relations wane over the artificial intelligence (AI) race. Sino-American cooperation has reportedly strained after Washington moved to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.