Home Michigan Gaming Control Board announces sentencing in party store illegal gambling case

Michigan Gaming Control Board announces sentencing in party store illegal gambling case

Michigan regulators escalate crackdown on dozens of illegal offshore gambling sites. Michigan orders 19 illegal gaming sites to cease operations for licensing violations. Michigan Gaming Control Board logo overlaid on a blurred slot machine background with cherries and sevens visible. Michigan man sentenced over illegal gambling house

A 32-year-old has been sentenced after pleading guilty to permitting an illegal gambling house for gain, the Michigan Gaming Control Board has confirmed.

The man, Gurjinder Singh, was sentenced by Judge Steven M. Timmers in 62A District Court in Kent County, a two-year misdemeanor. As part of the sentencing, he must also pay $500 in fines, fees, and court costs.

“This sentencing sends a clear message that illegal gambling will not be tolerated in Michigan,” said MGCB executive director Henry Williams in the announcement.

“We encourage all business owners to follow the law and remind the public that unregulated gambling puts players and communities at risk.”

Michigan Gaming Control Board received reports of suspicious activity

The case dates back to a joint investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the MGCB who had received reports of suspicious activity at a business location. In February 2024, investigations then identified two standalone slot-style gaming machines that were believed to have closely resembled machines used in licensed commercial casinos.

According to the investigators, customers could play the machines and redeem winnings for Visa gift cards. The MGCB says this arrangement was trying to bypass Michigan’s legal requirements for gambling activities which poses risks to consumers.

“Illegal gambling operations may appear harmless, but they can contribute to other forms of crime, lack consumer protections, and divert revenue away from community priorities,” Williams said.

“We appreciate the strong collaboration with the Department of Attorney General and local law enforcement in bringing this case to a close.”

The Michigan Gaming Control Board works in partnership with law enforcement agencies across the state to investigate illegal gambling operations and take enforcement action when needed. They say these efforts help make sure that licensed operators compete fairly and that Michigan residents are protected from predatory or unsafe gambling environments.

Featured Image: Via Michigan Gaming Control Board Facebook / Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Abstract smartphone behind a red regulatory barrier representing scrutiny of sportsbook AI and bettor protection.
Sportsbooks Face New York Scrutiny Over AI and At-Risk Bettors
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone behind a red barrier representing gaps in protection for Michigan self-excluded gamblers
Michigan Self-Excluded Players Lack Protection on Offshore Sites
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of congressional scrutiny surrounding sportsbook VIP promotions and prediction markets
Sportsbook VIP Promotions Face Wider Congressional Scrutiny
ReadWrite
Sign for the Oxford Casino Hotel
Maine Online Casino Plans Face Rules, Lawsuit and Delay
ReadWrite
Interior view looking up at the ornate dome and murals of the Pennsylvania State Capitol
Skill-Game Ruling Drives Pennsylvania’s HB 2801 Debate
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Abstract smartphone behind a red regulatory barrier representing scrutiny of sportsbook AI and bettor protection.
Gambling

Sportsbooks Face New York Scrutiny Over AI and At-Risk Bettors
ReadWrite12 hours

New York’s Gaming Commission unanimously advanced proposals to restrict how licensed mobile sportsbooks use AI to personalize promotions and wagering advice, alongside new requirements to identify and contact patrons who...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software