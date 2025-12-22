A 32-year-old has been sentenced after pleading guilty to permitting an illegal gambling house for gain, the Michigan Gaming Control Board has confirmed.

The man, Gurjinder Singh, was sentenced by Judge Steven M. Timmers in 62A District Court in Kent County, a two-year misdemeanor. As part of the sentencing, he must also pay $500 in fines, fees, and court costs.

“This sentencing sends a clear message that illegal gambling will not be tolerated in Michigan,” said MGCB executive director Henry Williams in the announcement.

“We encourage all business owners to follow the law and remind the public that unregulated gambling puts players and communities at risk.”

Michigan Gaming Control Board received reports of suspicious activity

The case dates back to a joint investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the MGCB who had received reports of suspicious activity at a business location. In February 2024, investigations then identified two standalone slot-style gaming machines that were believed to have closely resembled machines used in licensed commercial casinos.

According to the investigators, customers could play the machines and redeem winnings for Visa gift cards. The MGCB says this arrangement was trying to bypass Michigan’s legal requirements for gambling activities which poses risks to consumers.

“Illegal gambling operations may appear harmless, but they can contribute to other forms of crime, lack consumer protections, and divert revenue away from community priorities,” Williams said.

“We appreciate the strong collaboration with the Department of Attorney General and local law enforcement in bringing this case to a close.”

The Michigan Gaming Control Board works in partnership with law enforcement agencies across the state to investigate illegal gambling operations and take enforcement action when needed. They say these efforts help make sure that licensed operators compete fairly and that Michigan residents are protected from predatory or unsafe gambling environments.

Featured Image: Via Michigan Gaming Control Board Facebook / Canva