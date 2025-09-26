Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home MGM Resorts and Genting are the first to move forward with New York casino licenses

MGM Resorts and Genting are the first to move forward with New York casino licenses

New York

MGM Resorts and Genting are the first operators to move forward with downstate New York casino license applications.

With the latest being that casino applicants in New York might not hear about updates until early next year, MGM Resorts and Genting are now the first operators to move forward to the next stage of the process. Both have received approval from their respective Community Advisory Committees on Thursday.

The two operators are proposing to expand their existing VLT casinos into more expansive resorts. For MGM, the committee voted unanimously to advance the $2.3 billion proposal, after the company added multiple funding initiatives to its application during the review process. That adds nearly $117 million in additional projects that will help to improve the neighborhood of Yonkers and beyond.

Genting also gained unanimous approval from the committee for its plan to expand Resorts World New York City. The $5.5 billion proposal includes a 5,600,000sq.ft integrated resort made up of 6,000 slot machines, 800 gaming tables, 2,000 hotel rooms, a 7,000-seat arena, and more than 7,000 parking spaces.

New York casino licenses are a busy market

Eight bidders have also been vying for the chance to build the city proper’s very first casino throughout the summer. The state plans to issue up to three licenses, forcing developers into a battle to come out on top. The community approval process has been underway throughout the summer, with public hearings taking place throughout July and August.

MGM Resorts and Genting are the first two out of the eight to make it to this stage of the process. That leaves Caesars Palace Times Square, Freedom Plaza, Avenir, Coney Island, Hard Rock’s Metropolitan Park proposal, Bally’s Bronx, and Empire City Casino trailing behind for now.

With billions of dollars in future profits on the line, the developers will still be working hard to get their proposal into a winning spot.

Featured image: Public Domain Pictures, licensed under CC0 1.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

A photograph of a luxurious private gaming salon within a grand Nevada casino. The salon features a circular table covered in emerald green felt, illuminated by a crystal chandelier hanging directly above, with a stack of poker chips bearing the casino's logo in "gold rush casino" neatly arranged. Four well-dressed individuals, two men and two women, are seated around the table, engaged in a serious poker game, the room accented by dark mahogany walls and plush velvet armchairs. Soft, diffused lighting and subtle reflections from the polished surface create an atmosphere of wealth and exclusivity.
Nevada gives green light for major gaming salons update
Sophie Atkinson
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board wants to hear public opinion on casino license renewal. Cityscape image of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania hits casino with $30,000 fine after letting teenager gamble
Joel Loynds
Star Casino, Sydney
Star Sydney’s casino licence suspension extended for another six months
Rachael Davies
Casino chips
Casino chips included in new ‘no tax on tips’ policy from US Treasury
Rachael Davies
MGM Resorts executive shuffle sees Ayesha Molino and Gary Fritz get big promotions
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

light and wonder new hire
Gambling

Light & Wonder appoints new VP amidst a 'pivotal moment' for the company
Rachael Davies1 hour

Light & Wonder has announced a new Executive Vice President (EVP) and Global Chief Corporate Affairs Officer amidst a "pivotal moment" for the company. The cross-platform games company announced the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software