Home Sen. Joseph Addabbo warns New York casino licenses likely delayed until 2026

Sen. Joseph Addabbo warns New York casino licenses likely delayed until 2026

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. Sweepstakes casinos exit New York amid legislative crackdown and growing pressure from Senator Addabbo’s bill targeting promotional gaming platforms.

New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo has stated that the downstate casino licenses for NYC may not be awarded until the start of next year, beyond the initial end-of-year timescale initially anticipated. 

As reported by Sportsboom, Sen. Addabbo attributed the possible delay to legislative requirements, with the next sitting of the state not due to take place for another five months. 

The lawmaker also indicated that there would be a hiatus on legal wagering on individual sports player awards, such as Super Bowl MVP,  the Heisman Trophy, and NBA Rookie of the Year, for the same reason. 

These proposals would also require approval and sign-off from Governor Kathy Hochul.

In the Big Apple, the award of highly coveted casino licenses is a prominent story, with eight applications pending for up to three licenses

The policy development would deliver the first dedicated casino venues in NYC, and while there are concerns about negative impacts, Joseph Addabbo points to the fact that New Yorkers are already betting in neighboring states, and the need to raise revenues to address shortfalls in the state budget.

“My colleagues (in the state legislature) are sometimes apprehensive, but I mention that New Yorkers are already making these types of prop bets in neighbouring states such as New Jersey and Connecticut, said the Democrat politician for the 15th State Senate district in Queens. 

He continued, “Also, the governor needs to know that New York is viewed nationally as an expanding U.S. market. We are currently losing $1 billion per year, and we need the revenue.” 

New York needs to keep up with other states, insists Addabbo

The New York state legislature is due to reconvene in January, with Senate Bill 2025/2616 not expected to be enacted until the new budget process unfolds after the turn of the year.

“Even though we are doing $2.6 million in revenue, we’re never done. New Jersey does prop bets, we don’t. But New Yorkers are savvy, and they will go back to going out of state for these types of wagers,” said Sen. Joseph Addabbo, on the rationale for change.

“We can never rest. We have to keep up with other states. There is some thought that the gaming commission can do it unilaterally, but I want to codify it.”

Community Advisory Committees are currently deliberating over each of the eight proposals (a two-thirds vote is needed to advance), with public meetings and hearings set up as part of the process. 

The winning bids were due to be announced by the start of December, but this is not a binding deadline, with the wider delay also potentially pushing back the announcement of the successful applicants.

Image credit: www.nysenate.gov

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

A photograph focusing on a person's hands holding a mobile phone displaying a live stream of a bustling casino gambling table. The phone screen reflects the vibrant neon lights and swirling chips on the table, with the gambler's focused face partially visible over their shoulder. The background is softly blurred, suggesting a dimly lit, smoky room with hints of other players and slot machines. A single warm spotlight illuminates the hands and phone, creating a sense of anticipation and clandestine excitement.
Caesars latest live dealer push: Gimmick or the future of the table?
Sophie Atkinson
A vibrant digital illustration depicting a futuristic casino seamlessly integrated into a sprawling metaverse landscape. The casino features towering holographic displays showcasing glittering virtual slot machines and tables filled with glowing currency, all reflecting in the polished chrome of its architecture. Through massive panoramic windows, players are immersed in dynamic virtual environments—a bustling Roman forum, a tranquil tropical beach, and a fantastical medieval castle—all accessible from the casino floor, illuminated by a soft, ethereal glow. The scene is framed by towering digital trees and floating geometric structures, emphasizing the casino’s position as a gateway to boundless digital possibilities.
Could physical casinos be taken over by the metaverse?
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph depicting the back of a young man, roughly 24 years old, standing before a brightly lit casino entrance. He's dressed in a crisp, dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and his dark hair is neatly styled. The sign above the entrance boldly reads "CASINO" in neon red letters, reflecting onto the polished pavement. A sleek black limousine waits curbside, partially obscured by a soft, late-night glow of streetlights and the casino’s interior.
How casinos are adapting to the interests of Gen Z
Sophie Atkinson
Kambi Group secures upstate New York growth with Oneida Indian Nation. Logos of Kambi Group and Turning Stone Enterprises
Kambi Group secures upstate New York growth with Oneida Indian Nation
Graeme Hanna
Kangwon Land casino location official image. Kangwon Land to take action against deepfakes in illegal gambling
Kangwon Land to take action against deepfakes in illegal gambling
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesian police seize more than $10 million in online gambling crackdown
Gambling

Indonesian police seize more than $10 million in online gambling crackdown
Rachael Davies9 minutes

The Indonesian National Police Force has seized more than $10 million (Rp154.3 billion) in a large-scale operation against online gambling. The Polri, as Indonesia’s police force is called, froze the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.