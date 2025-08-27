Sen. Joseph Addabbo warns New York casino licenses likely delayed until 2026

New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo has stated that the downstate casino licenses for NYC may not be awarded until the start of next year, beyond the initial end-of-year timescale initially anticipated.

As reported by Sportsboom, Sen. Addabbo attributed the possible delay to legislative requirements, with the next sitting of the state not due to take place for another five months.

The lawmaker also indicated that there would be a hiatus on legal wagering on individual sports player awards, such as Super Bowl MVP, the Heisman Trophy, and NBA Rookie of the Year, for the same reason.

These proposals would also require approval and sign-off from Governor Kathy Hochul.

In the Big Apple, the award of highly coveted casino licenses is a prominent story, with eight applications pending for up to three licenses.

The policy development would deliver the first dedicated casino venues in NYC, and while there are concerns about negative impacts, Joseph Addabbo points to the fact that New Yorkers are already betting in neighboring states, and the need to raise revenues to address shortfalls in the state budget.

“My colleagues (in the state legislature) are sometimes apprehensive, but I mention that New Yorkers are already making these types of prop bets in neighbouring states such as New Jersey and Connecticut, said the Democrat politician for the 15th State Senate district in Queens.

He continued, “Also, the governor needs to know that New York is viewed nationally as an expanding U.S. market. We are currently losing $1 billion per year, and we need the revenue.”

New York needs to keep up with other states, insists Addabbo

The New York state legislature is due to reconvene in January, with Senate Bill 2025/2616 not expected to be enacted until the new budget process unfolds after the turn of the year.

“Even though we are doing $2.6 million in revenue, we’re never done. New Jersey does prop bets, we don’t. But New Yorkers are savvy, and they will go back to going out of state for these types of wagers,” said Sen. Joseph Addabbo, on the rationale for change.

“We can never rest. We have to keep up with other states. There is some thought that the gaming commission can do it unilaterally, but I want to codify it.”

Community Advisory Committees are currently deliberating over each of the eight proposals (a two-thirds vote is needed to advance), with public meetings and hearings set up as part of the process.

The winning bids were due to be announced by the start of December, but this is not a binding deadline, with the wider delay also potentially pushing back the announcement of the successful applicants.

Image credit: www.nysenate.gov