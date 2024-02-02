Massive Meta Quest 3 update v62 takes on Apple Vision Pro head-on

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Feb 2, 2024
An image of a Meta Quest 3 headset in a display case.

Despite heavy quarterly losses, Meta’s Reality Lab turned over a billion dollars in revenue in Q4 last year which equates to a healthy amount of headsets sold. All of those Quest 3 headsets are set to receive a new update – version .62.

This update is a pretty impressive sounding one for the headset and brings a host of new and improved features including one that strikes right at the heart of Apple’s expensive Vision Pro headset before it even arrives.

Spatial Video was touted as a big thing with the new iPhone range and the fact you could record these videos and play them back on the Vision Pro, enabling you to create your own 3D footage, for example, while on vacation.

Following the update you can now transfer spatial videos from your iPhone to the Meta Quest app and view them directly from your Quest 3 headset.

With the Apple Vision Pro not getting huge amounts of pre-orders, granted it is a device with a price tag that will not appeal to everybody, it is good that iPhone users will now be able to use the spatial video recording feature without laying out over three thousand dollars on a headset to watch it.

Other features that are arriving with the update are cool too. Controller support has been added for browser-based cloud gaming, so if you are a user of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, you can use an Xbox controller and play games within your headset.

Other tweaks include changes to Quick Actions making it easier to work with the taskbar and generally made life easier when you need to recenter yourself in the camera.

On top of this live streaming has also been enabled for YouTube and you can now see the chat box within VR.

