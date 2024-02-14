Shockingly, Mark Zuckerberg thinks Meta’s Quest 3 is better than Apple’s Vision Pro

Meta CEO – Mark Zuckerberg – tried Apple’s new Vision Pro headset and shared his honest thoughts. Shock, horror, he thinks his company’s Quest 3 headset is better.

Apple has launched boldly into the mixed-reality wearable world with the much-talked-about Vision Pro. A headset that provides an interface for users to view apps, play augmented or virtual reality games, or even just build a fresh workspace. Needless to say, the arrival of the Vision Pro has got a lot of people talking. However, some people have more to say than others.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Zuckerberg gave a breakdown of the Vision Pro when compared with Meta’s Quest 3 headset in which he said ‘I don’t just think the Quest is better value, I think it is the better product, period.’

Vision Pro vs Quest 3

The video – which was shot on a Meta Quest 3 – also included Zuckerberg weighing up the various tradeoffs the Vision Quest made and why he isn’t a fan of them.

Apple is known for their sleek designs, however Zuckerberg was critically over some decisions made:

“Quest I think is just a lot more comfortable. We designed it to be 120 grams lighter, which makes a really big difference on your face. There’s no wires that get in the way when you move around. Our field of view is wider and I found our screen to be brighter also.”

“Apple’s screen does have a higher resolution and that’s really nice. But I was surprised at how many tradeoffs they had to make to the device, in terms of comfort and ergonomics.”

Hand tracking was a big factor according to Zuckerberg, saying:

“Both headsets support hand tracking but I found ours to be a little more accurate. Apple’s eye tracking is really nice. We actually had those sensors back in Quest Pro, we took them out for Quest 3, we’re going to bring them back in the future. It’s a nice interface, it’s not perfect for everything though. For typing or complex tasks you’re going to want hands or a keyboard.”

Content library was another area where Zuckerberg gave an edge to the Quest saying:

“Quests immersive content library is a lot deeper. We’ve been working with studios building virtual and mixed reality games for some time now.”

The battle between the Vision Pro and the Quest 3 is only just beginning. The price difference between the two products is significant. The Vision Pro can be bought for $3500 vs around $500 for the Quest 3.

Featured image: Flickr/Creative Commons 2.0