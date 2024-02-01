Mario vs Donkey Kong demo goes live as classic remake hits the Switch

When two of Nintendo’s (and gaming in general) cultural icons smash together the result is going to be monumental and a demo for the Nintendo Switch remake of the 2004 puzzle platform game has just gone live on the eShop bringing two of them into the same arena.

The original Mario vs Donkey Kong was released in 2004 and was billed as the spiritual successor to Donkey Kong and saw Mario needing to find keys to open up a locked box and rescue lots of mini-Marios.

Now, some 20 years later the game is back for a whole new generation of gamers and you can give it a try for yourself in the short demo you can download now.

The demo lets you play through four levels from the first world in the game and you can pick either Classic or Casual mode with the latter getting rid of the timer for some stress-free gaming fun. You also get checkpoints along the way so you do not lose as much progress should you fail miserably. Basically, it is the ideal mode to introduce younger gamers to the joys of Mario and Donkey Kong and is a smart move considering a lot of Switch players are kids.

The full game will be released on 16th February just over a month before a further Mario spin-off title, Princess Peach: Showtime comes out towards the end of March.

You can cast your eyes over a new trailer for Mario vs Donkey Kong that has also been released today to help make your mind up whether you want to try things out for yourself. As you can see it looks like a lot of fun for Mario fans and rescuing your mini-Marios could well become very important to you in the coming weeks if you get obsessed with it!