Man jailed for eight months following casino attack in Warrington

Man jailed for eight months following casino attack in Warrington

Police mugshot of a man with short hair and a trimmed beard, wearing a white top, taken against a plain background. The Cheshire Constabulary badge is visible in the top-right corner. Man jailed for eight months following casino attack

A 37-year-old man from Widnes, in England, has been jailed for eight months after “seriously assaulting a staff worker and damaging several slot machines” at a casino.

The sentencing took place at the beginning of the month, on August 1, with the man found guilty of criminal damage, inflicting grievous bodily harm and the possession of a bladed article in public. There was a four-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

According to the Cheshire Police, the “court heard on 11 June 2023 Lupo, 37, caused £8,734 ($11,740) worth of damage by using a bar stool to smash five slot machines at a commercial property in the Cockhedge Shopping Centre, Warrington.

“After Lupo had damaged the slot machines, a member of the public attempted to intervene and stop Lupo from committing any further damage and fleeing the scene.

“However, during the confrontation, Lupo assaulted him with a lock knife that was in his possession, resulting in the man sustaining multiple injuries, including cuts to the back of the head, arms and legs.”

The knife was removed from the man by the staff member, with colleagues and members of the public intervening and restraining Lupo until officers arrived and arrested him.

Damage was caused to five slot machines in Warrington casino attack

“In his interview with police, Lupo denied his charges of criminal damage, but did say he had gotten angry at the slot machines, which had been “lying” to him,” the police said.

The 37-year-old also stated that a member of the public had tried to stop him leaving the premises, and therefore, he pushed that person to the group. He denied causing the injuries with the lock knife.

Detective Constable Stephan Wolstenholme said: “Even in light of Constantin Lupo maintaining his innocence throughout the entire investigation and forcing the victim to relive the incident in court all over again, I do hope that today’s result offers some reassurance to the victim involved in this unjustified and violent ordeal.

“This could have been a potentially life-threatening situation for the member of staff who had, rightfully, challenged Lupo, who could not handle the result of his afternoon of gambling and caused a substantial amount of damage to several machines he had been using.

“The victim was simply doing all they could to stop Lupo’s rampage and did not deserve to be violently attacked. Cheshire Police treats every report of assault with the utmost seriousness, and our officers will do everything they can to get victims the justice they deserve.”

Featured Image: Cheshire Police

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

