Malware app to become mandatory in Iran

An antivirus app is set to be active on all Iranian citizen’s mobile devices.

Tech Radar reported the announcement from the Iranian Government about the mandatory app.

The application named ‘Farez’ has been announced as a scanning and malware prevention tool.

The Iranian Government’s Cyber Police, commonly known as FATA, has not disclosed any details of the timeframe or the enforcement of the antivirus app.

Privacy and security concerns

Azam Jangravi, an Information Security Analyst at Citizen Lab, told Tech Radar, “The Iranian government’s announcement of the Farez antivirus mobile app raises concerns about the privacy and security of its citizens.”

Jangravi posted on X about the news:

The Iranian Cyber Police, also known as FATA, recently launched a new mobile antivirus app called ‘Farez’. The authorities are making this security system mandatory on all phones used by the public. According Iran's deputy police commander said: "All mobile phones must install… pic.twitter.com/VgK6GH0Srv — Azam Jangravi | اعظم جنگروی (@azijangravi) December 12, 2023

Jangravi sought asylum from Iran after protesting mandatory Hijab laws. These laws are enforced by the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol) or ‘morality police.’ They enforced strict rules on dress codes for women of all nationalities that came into effect after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

There have been continued protests in Iran since the death of Mahsa Jhina Amini in the custody of the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol) in September 2022.

Jangravi is a vocal advocate of women’s rights and a critic of the current Iranian Government, condemning many human rights violations taking place in the country.

Surveillance through technology

Presight, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s G42, was accused of spying during the COP28 summit in Dubai. The press and media mentioned Presight devices in the summit’s Media Center and protest locations. G42 reports to the United Arab Emirates National Security Advisor.

In November, the Indian Administration allowed 110 corporations to import devices under a new digital surveillance system. The system was created to reduce the possibility of smuggling and illegal activity.

Major tech companies such as Apple, Dell, and Lenovo have been permitted to import goods through this revised import method.

Image Credit: Photo by Engin Akyurt; Pexels