Malta’s gambling watchdog MGA launches new self-assessment tool

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is introducing new tools to allow the public to self-assess their gambling habits. It’ll be available in both English and Maltese, and it’s available right now. MGA, along with other watchdogs and companies, has begun to up the frequency of launches around self-assessment tools. For example, in July, DraftKings launched its own tool, and later that same month, Sportradar followed.

The MGA has worked with several organisations from Malta to build the tool, which will leave the person taking the assessment anonymous. It provides a questionnaire made up of nine questions, which will then determine the well-being of the gambler taking it.

Our self-assessment tool is now live. Available in English and Maltese, it helps players reflect on their gaming activity and make informed decisions. Read more here: https://t.co/B1Q6njujdo pic.twitter.com/06ezxZiVIy — MaltaGamingAuthority (@MaltaGamingAuth) October 7, 2025

According to the MGA, it’ll allow problem gamblers to have a moment of “self-reflection” by encouraging users through its “professional guidance”. That guidance has been put together through the MGA’s collaboration with Sedqa, Caritas Malta, the OASI Foundation, and the Responsible Gaming Foundation.

The self-assessment is “rooted” in the Problem Gambling Severity Index, which is used widely thanks to its “evidence-based” methodology.

MGA launches new tool as gambling rises worldwide

The rise in self-help or other gambling addiction prevention tools coincides with the gambling industry beginning to expand rather rapidly. Gambling revenue in the US, for example, has risen as more states regulate or make it legal, with a definitive rise in sports gambling. Malta, Europe, and the UK have also seen a steady rise as gambling becomes far more available and easier to access.

Last month, in September, the Brazilian watchdog, the Institute of Responsible Gambling (IBJR) launched its own tool to help gamblers determine whether or not an online site is regulated. As we’ve reported before, as gambling becomes more prevalent, so does offshore or illegal gambling, where operators aren’t regulated in countries where they’re not supposed to be operating.

The MGA has been embroiled in similar schemes, with websites like PHLove allegedly providing false regulation assurances on their website.

Featured image: Malta Gaming Authority