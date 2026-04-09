Home Maine moves to ban online sweepstakes casinos amid industry backlash

Maine moves to ban online sweepstakes casinos amid industry backlash

Maine Governor Janet Mills smiling with roulette wheel background symbolizing sweepstakes casino ban and online gambling legislation

Maine has taken a step against online sweepstakes-style gaming, approving a new law that critics say could limit options for players without tackling illegal gambling.

Gov. Janet Mills signed LD 2007 this week after it cleared the state legislature, putting Maine among the most aggressive states moving against sweepstakes-based casino platforms. The law targets sites that use promotional sweepstakes systems to offer casino-style games, a model that has expanded quickly as a workaround to traditional online gambling rules.

Soon after the signing, the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance criticized the decision and warned about its broader effects on players.

“We are disappointed that Maine LD 2007 will become law. Unfortunately, this bill will do nothing to generate revenue for the state nor protect Mainers from exploitative illegal online gambling,” said Sean Ostrow, managing director of the group, in a release provided to ReadWrite.

“Instead, LD 2007 will ban free and low-cost social games that have been operating responsibly for over a decade, leaving the thousands of Maine adults who enjoy them without a safe, trusted outlet for this mainstream entertainment,” he said, adding, “Even as many other states are looking to regulate and tax this growth industry, Maine’s gaming policy continues to pick winners and losers while stifling innovation.”

Lawmakers who backed the bill framed it as a necessary fix to what they see as a loophole. Sweepstakes casinos often let users play for free or buy virtual currency, sometimes redeemable for prizes, blurring the line between gaming and gambling.

Supporters argued that these platforms operate in a gray area and avoid the stricter rules imposed on licensed gambling operators.

Why lawmakers say the Maine sweepstakes model needed to be closed

State officials pointed to concerns about oversight and consumer safety as a driving force behind the legislation. They argued that some platforms may lack meaningful protections, including age verification, responsible gaming tools, and financial transparency.

Reporting around the bill also pointed out that violations could carry penalties, reinforcing the state’s intent to deter operators from continuing under the sweepstakes model. Lawmakers said the goal was clearer enforcement of existing gambling standards.

The move comes as states across the country struggle to define how online gaming should be handled. While some states are exploring regulation and taxation frameworks, others are choosing to shut down newer formats altogether.

Maine officials concluded that the sweepstakes model sits outside established gaming systems, raising ongoing questions about fairness and regulatory consistency.

Industry groups, however, argue that eliminating these platforms could backfire. They say players may drift toward offshore or unregulated sites that offer fewer protections, rather than safer, established alternatives.

The law is set to take effect later this year, and it could trigger legal challenges or further debate as companies respond.

Featured image: Gov. Janet Mills via X / Canva

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The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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