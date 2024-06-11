Languagesx
Madden NFL 25's cover star is 49ers all-pro Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey, the two-time all-pro running back for the San Francisco 49ers, is the cover star for this year’s Madden NFL 25.

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers celebrating a big play on the cover of Madden NFL 25

Madden’s cover subjects have been a fun topic of conversation for more than 20 years, especially because of the alleged “cover curse” in which someone who fronts EA Sports’ flagship game ends up injured, having a bad season, or worse.

If there really was a “cover curse,” players in the prime of their careers, like McCaffrey wouldn’t accept the honor. So both the cover announcement and its aftermath is all sort of a parlor game.

McCaffrey, 28, has already gone through the fire and the flames so to speak. Drafted No. 8 by the Carolina Panthers in 2017, Carolina’s disarrayed management sent him packing to the 49ers in 2022 for pocket-change compensation that year.

He’s gone on to superstar status in the home city of his collegiate alma mater, Stanford, leading the 49ers to conference championship appearances in each of the past two seasons, as well as a Super Bowl berth in February where the Niners were nicked in overtime by the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

“To be on the cover of Madden NFL is a career achievement and an honor I share with all of my teammates, coaches and 49er Faithful who have helped make it possible,” McCaffrey said in a statement. “I’m pumped to get back on the field this year to give Madden players more reasons to keep scoring touchdowns with me in Madden NFL 25.”

When does Madden NFL 25 launch?

McCaffrey’s 2,023 yards from scrimmage, and 21 touchdowns in the past season both led the league. He also tied a league record by scoring touchdowns in 17 straight games. He is widely considered as the National Football League’s best runner and will likely start Madden NFL 25 rated 99 overall.

Madden NFL 25 launches 16 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

