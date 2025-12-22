LiveScore Malta Limited says it plans to pull its LiveScore Bet brand out of Bulgaria, with operations in the country expected to wind down by the end of 2025. The move comes as gambling companies across Europe take a fresh look at their strategies, especially in response to higher taxes in the UK and changing regulatory landscapes elsewhere.

According to the company, the decision followed a review of its international operations after the UK government’s 2025 Autumn Budget raised both Remote Gaming Duty and General Betting Duty. LiveScore also pointed to ongoing uncertainty around Bulgaria’s regulatory environment, including the risk of future tax hikes aimed at plugging the country’s budget gap. By exiting the market, the group says it can focus its resources on staying flexible and resilient over the long term.

LiveScore Bet to exit Bulgaria amid ‘uncertainty’

In its statement, LiveScore said: “LiveScore Malta Limited (part of LiveScore Group) has today confirmed the withdrawal of its LiveScore Bet brand from Bulgaria, with operations set to formally cease by the end of 2025.

“The decision is a strategic mitigation following the UK government’s 2025 Autumn Budget, which saw significant increases to both Remote Gaming Duty and General Betting Duty. Furthermore, the exit decision considers the uncertainty in Bulgaria’s own regulatory landscape, with a potential tax rise on the horizon to reduce the national budget deficit.

“The refocusing of resources ensures LiveScore Group remains robust and agile for the future. All impacted people have been informed and are now subject to a confidential consultation process, while an exercise is now underway to inform all LiveScore Bet customers in Bulgaria.”

An online casino tax rate of 40% is set to kick in from April 2026, with a separate hike in sports betting tax planned for the year after. Some operators are already looking at selling off customer databases, brands, or even entire businesses, while others are taking a wait-and-see approach before making any big moves.

'A devastating hammer blow.' Read the full response to the Budget from our CEO Grainne Hurst. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KyAtBH4ero — Betting and Gaming Council (@BetGameCouncil) November 26, 2025

Concerns over the impact on employment and safer gambling were echoed by the Betting and Gaming Council. Its chief executive, Grainne Hurst, said: “Massive tax increases for online betting and gaming announced in the Budget make them among the highest in the world, and are a devastating hammer blow to tens of thousands of people working in the industry across the UK, and millions of customers who enjoy a bet,” she said in a statement shared with ReadWrite.

Elsewhere in the industry, evoke Plc has kicked off a formal review of where the business goes next, as pressure continues to build across the UK gambling sector. The tax increases, combined with planned shop closures by one of its major brands, are adding to the challenges the company and the wider industry are facing.

Featured image: LiveScore Group