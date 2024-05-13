Languagesx
How to get the map in Little Kitty, Big City

Don't touch the water -the cat leaps back in Little Kitty, Big City while looking for the map

Cat lovers rejoice, Little Kitty, Big City is now available on PC and Switch and you can finally pretend you are a cat about town as having fallen from your apartment’s window ledge, you must now embark on a mischievous trek around the city in a big to get home sweet home.

Little Kitty, Big City feels a bit like animated cartoons of old, it even has some Loony Tunes-style jazz going on for its soundtrack, but one thing you will initially notice as you start to wander aimlessly around without any real sense of where you are, is you don’t have a map. And a map would be extremely handy.

So let’s go and find the game’s map shall we?

How to find the map

The map is given to Little Kitty as part of one of the tasks and comes in super handy as it will reveal the location of many of the game’s quests.

To get the map you need to find the duck who has lost his ducklings and if you speak to him he will give you The Fucklings Map to help with your search. Seems a bit lazy to us that he doesn’t just use it himself but it is not up to us to judge his parenting.

Once you have the map the Reuniting the Family Quest will be logged for you to complete.

How to access the map in Little Kitty, Big City

Getting to the map, once you are in possession of it is accomplished by simply pausing the game and selecting the map tag on the top. You can’t place your own markers on it, which would have been nice so you could make places you need to return to but it will give you a better idea of whereabouts in the city you currently are.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

