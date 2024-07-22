Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Mortal Kombat 1 leaks suggest story expansion is coming

Mortal Kombat 1 leaks suggest story expansion is coming

key art for mortal kombat 1
TL:DR

  • A credible leaker has shared details about a supposed upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 story expansion.
  • The expansion is expected to include five chapters
  • The anticipated release date for the expansion is September, and a trailer may debut this week at San Diego Comic-Con.

A credible leaker has shared information about a supposed upcoming story expansion for Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 content creator, thethiny, shared in a post on X that an insider (who had proved themselves credible by sharing information about layoffs at NetherRealm Studios before they were announced) had approached them to share details about the supposed expansion.

According to the leak, the DLC will include five chapters and will star three characters – Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot. Thethiny clarified in a reply that “The leaked script is exactly 1/3rd of the story mode (100 acts) therefore 5 chapters is exactly 1/3rd of 15 chapters.”

Also teased was a possible gameplay addition. “You will see Mileena ‘turn into something else'” alongside a photo of a praying mantis and a photo of a pufferfish. Expanding on this in a reply, the creator said “It means Mileena turns into the thing in Picture #1 [praying mantis], only after you perform a Mercy.” Another commenter stated, “That’s her animality.”

Additionally, the creator was able to share the anticipated release date of the expansion – players can expect to see it in September.

Disappointing news for fans of Tag Team game mode

In a second post on X, thethiny said, “Forgot to mention that certain ‘game modes’ are not coming in this update and they might be canceled altogether,” and then further clarified that “I’m not sure if there is no game mode, but the one that I was waiting for specifically isn’t making it in.”

While the creator didn’t specifically state what mode they were waiting for, they have posted extensively about Tag Team game mode, leading to unconfirmed speculation that this is the canceled mode mentioned in the post.

Naturally, it’s prudent to take leaks with a grain of salt, but as mentioned, the insider who shared these details reportedly shared confirmed information in the past.

We won’t have to wait too long to see if the leak is accurate, however, because there will be a trailer debuted this week at San Diego Comic-Con.

Players spent the weekend battling it out at Evo 2024 to determine the ultimate Mortal Kombat player, with the title going to SonicFox.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

All the Fortnite Cursed Sails quests
Fortnite Cursed Sails: How to get both Jack Sparrow skins
Paul McNally
The Tesla Cybertruck has launched with a base price of $61,000
Elon’s Cybertruck speeds into Fortnite according to leak
Paul McNally
Glasgow indie games festival
Which games to look out for from Glasgow Indie Games Festival
Ali Rees
key art for mortal kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1 leaks suggest story expansion is coming
Ali Rees
Heihachi, grinning maniacally in a volcano.
Tekken 8: Bandai Namco announce free story DLC
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

All the Fortnite Cursed Sails quests
Gaming

Fortnite Cursed Sails: How to get both Jack Sparrow skins
Paul McNally14 mins

Time is ticking m’hearties and the Cursed Sails Pirates of the Caribbean event is well and truly underway in Fortnite. Now if you are the kind of player who likes...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.