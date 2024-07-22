Mortal Kombat 1 leaks suggest story expansion is coming

A credible leaker has shared information about a supposed upcoming story expansion for Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 content creator, thethiny, shared in a post on X that an insider (who had proved themselves credible by sharing information about layoffs at NetherRealm Studios before they were announced) had approached them to share details about the supposed expansion.

The leaked script is exactly 1/3rd of the story mode (100 acts) therefore 5 chapters is exactly 1/3rd of 15 chapters. — thethiny 🐰🍉 (@thethiny) July 20, 2024

According to the leak, the DLC will include five chapters and will star three characters – Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot. Thethiny clarified in a reply that “The leaked script is exactly 1/3rd of the story mode (100 acts) therefore 5 chapters is exactly 1/3rd of 15 chapters.”

Also teased was a possible gameplay addition. “You will see Mileena ‘turn into something else'” alongside a photo of a praying mantis and a photo of a pufferfish. Expanding on this in a reply, the creator said “It means Mileena turns into the thing in Picture #1 [praying mantis], only after you perform a Mercy.” Another commenter stated, “That’s her animality.”

Additionally, the creator was able to share the anticipated release date of the expansion – players can expect to see it in September.

Disappointing news for fans of Tag Team game mode

In a second post on X, thethiny said, “Forgot to mention that certain ‘game modes’ are not coming in this update and they might be canceled altogether,” and then further clarified that “I’m not sure if there is no game mode, but the one that I was waiting for specifically isn’t making it in.”

While the creator didn’t specifically state what mode they were waiting for, they have posted extensively about Tag Team game mode, leading to unconfirmed speculation that this is the canceled mode mentioned in the post.

Naturally, it’s prudent to take leaks with a grain of salt, but as mentioned, the insider who shared these details reportedly shared confirmed information in the past.

We won’t have to wait too long to see if the leak is accurate, however, because there will be a trailer debuted this week at San Diego Comic-Con.

Players spent the weekend battling it out at Evo 2024 to determine the ultimate Mortal Kombat player, with the title going to SonicFox.