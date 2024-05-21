Leaks seem to confirm Hellblade 3 is already greenlit and ready to go into development

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 launches today and before the world has even played the latest installment of one of the best games of the last decade it seems as though her adventures are already set to continue into a part three.

With that massive spoiler that she doesn’t die out of the way, the news that the game will reach a trilogy is great for Xbox fans who currently have the exclusive to shout about, although, with recent developments, it is hard to see that a third game from Ninja Theory would not appear on the PlayStation as well.

Windows Central’s Jez Corden posted on X:

“ICYMI: Ninja Theory offers fans a message on the eve of Hellblade 2’s launch.

Oh, and no, it’s not a “goodbye” message like some are spinning. According to sources familiar, their next game has already been greenlit.”

This followed a message from Ninja Theory’s studio head Dom Matthews who earlier posted:

“Hi everyone, as we sit on the eve of the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II I wanted to thank you, our fans, on behalf of everyone here at Ninja Theory. We see you and we hear you when you give us such love and support. When you tell us how much Senua means to you. When you tell us how much you are looking forward to the game and how much faith you have in us to continue Senua’s story in a way that does justice to the connection so many of you have to her and to Hellblade.”

A message from Studio Head Dom Matthews ahead of our launch tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/IH98qP9evv — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 20, 2024

Some internet mischief makers were quick to suggest that the note sounded like a goodbye and Microsoft was about to wield its “small studio” layoff hammer once more but Corden and WC confirmed that game three had already been signed off.

Senua is an important character in many games as she suffers from severe mental health conditions and many gamers relate to her struggles – all of which helped to make the first game a triumph, and thankfully why the long wait for the sequel is nearly over for many fans.

To find out when you can play Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 in your region, see our handy page.