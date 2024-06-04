Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Leak reveals Google had thousands of privacy incidents

Leak reveals Google had thousands of privacy incidents

the google logo behind jail bars

The leak of a database of incidents revealed that Google has had thousands of privacy incidents, from recording children’s voices to accidentally creating a database of geolocated license plate numbers. Many of these incidents have never been disclosed previously.

Obtained and analyzed by 404 Media, the database contained thousands of privacy incidents between 2013 and 2018 and detailed all manner of issues including both internal to Google and vulnerabilities in third-party vendors used by Google.

Google has meticulously recorded each privacy breach with detailed notes on every incident. One of the breaches involved the exposure of over a million email addresses from a company Google acquired, with the data being viewable in the source code for a webpage. The data may also have included geolocation information and IP addresses. Children were among the users impacted by this breach. The database report said, “This exposure has been addressed as part of the closing conditions for this acquisition. However, the data was exposed for > 1yr and could already have been harvested.”

A further incident involved the accidental recording by a Google speech service, which captured speech data for around an hour, including around 1,000 children’s voices. According to the report, the team deleted all of the recorded speech for the affected time period.

A particularly egregious incident occurred when a member of Google staff accessed and viewed private videos from Nintendo’s YouTube account and then leaked information about them before Nintendo’s launches. Google conducted an internal review and deemed the actions “non-intentional”, resulting in no changes.

In a further YouTube breach, the algorithm was making recommendations to users based on videos the users had deliberately removed from their watch history, breaching YouTube’s own policies.

404 Media approached Google for a statement, and the tech giant said: “At Google employees can quickly flag potential product issues for review by the relevant teams. When an employee submits the flag they suggest the priority level to the reviewer. The reports obtained by 404 are from over six years ago and are examples of these flags—every one was reviewed and resolved at that time. In some cases, these employee flags turned out not to be issues at all or were issues that employees found in third party services.”

Google also suffered a further leak this year with a huge batch of documents relating to its search engine ranking algorithm being exposed through a GitHub repository.

Featured image: generated by Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

the google logo behind jail bars
Leak reveals Google had thousands of privacy incidents
Ali Rees
Actor Justin Long, formerly a MacOS spokesman, sits in a sunny kitchen where he is bombarded by nonstop, nettlesome notices by the nannying Mac Operating System
‘I’m a Mac’ Apple actor returns to bash MacOS
Owen Good
South Hall, the Los Angeles Convention Center, where E3 was held until 2021
Here’s the schedule for this summer’s video game reveals and livestreams
Owen Good
Twitch on a smartphone
Twitch replaces Safety Advisory Council with Twitch Ambassadors
Rachael Davies
Elon Musk black and white white headshot. Bright pastel background with symbols representing AI
Elon Musk ‘considered for Donald Trump White House role’
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

the google logo behind jail bars
Big Tech

Leak reveals Google had thousands of privacy incidents
Ali Rees16 mins

The leak of a database of incidents revealed that Google has had thousands of privacy incidents, from recording children's voices to accidentally creating a database of geolocated license plate numbers....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.