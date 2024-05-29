Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Here’s what a huge Google leak tells us about search rankings

Here’s what a huge Google leak tells us about search rankings

A google logo on a black background with spotlights shone on it. Sinister in tone., poster, vibrant
TL:DR

  • A hoard of over 2,500 internal Google documents detailing the inner workings of its search algorithm has been leaked online.
  • The documents confirm the importance of links, user behavior, and Chrome browser data in determining search rankings.
  • While the leak affirms the value of quality content and strong branding, some argue that Google should be more transparent about its algorithm.

A hoard of internal Google documents revealing the inner workings of the search giant’s all-powerful algorithm has been leaked online.

The cache of over 2,500 pages, which Google has not disputed the authenticity of, sheds new light on how the world’s most used search engine ranks and presents information. Google is notoriously secretive about its algorithm which hundreds of millions have become so accustomed to as the gateway to the World Wide Web.

The documents, which appear to be current as of March 2024, outline the factors Google uses to determine search rankings. These documents were sent to SEO guru Rand Fishkin, SparkToro co-founder and founder of the influential Moz marketing agency from an anonymous source but who has since gone public and identified himself as Erfan Azimi, an SEO practitioner. Fishkin was also aided by Michael King, iPullRank CEO.

This includes information about how Google leverages data from Chrome browsing activity, tracks changes to webpages over time, evaluates site and page authority, handles small websites, and even maintains “whitelists” of sites related to sensitive topics like elections and COVID-19.

The documents are dated two mongs before Google began to roll out AI-generated search results.

What the leaked Google documents tell us about the algorithm

While the leaked documents don’t specify exactly how Google weighs the multitude of data points its algorithm considers, they do confirm a few important points to us.

Links are as important as ever

At the core of Google’s determination of the trustworthiness of a webpage appears to be links and site authority. This is not a shock to professionals in the search industry but Google previously said ‘links are not a top 3 Google Search ranking factor‘ when it seems like they are.

Clicks matter

Google’s ability to track user behavior, such as whether a search click seems to yield a “satisfactory” or “unsatisfactory” result for the user is another important factor in search ranking.

Michael King states: “You need to drive more successful clicks using a broader set of queries and earn more link diversity if you want to continue to rank.

“A focus on driving more qualified traffic to a better user experience will send signals to Google that your page deserves to rank.”

Chrome browser data

Notably, some of the revelations appear to contradict past public statements from Google. For example, Chrome browser data is shown to play a role in ranking, something Google representatives have previously denied.

Fishkin, who has analyzed the documents, says the leak affirms the importance of creating high-quality, authoritative content and building a strong brand outside of Google search. However, there have been calls for calling for greater transparency from Google, arguing that the company has not been fully forthcoming about the signals and data it relies on.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sam Shedden
Executive Editor

Sam Shedden is an experienced journalist and editor with over a decade of experience in online news. A seasoned technology writer and content strategist, he has contributed to many UK regional and national publications including The Scotsman, inews.co.uk, nationalworld.com, Edinburgh Evening News, The Daily Record and more. Sam has written and edited content for audiences whose interests include media, technology, AI, start-ups and innovation. He's also produced and set-up email newsletters in numerous specialist topics in previous roles and his work on newsletters saw him nominated as Newsletter Hero Of The Year at the UK's Publisher Newsletter Awards 2023. He…

Related News

A google logo on a black background with spotlights shone on it. Sinister in tone., poster, vibrant
Here’s what a huge Google leak tells us about search rankings
Sam Shedden
A symbolic representation of Google-removing-_cached-links_-from-its-search-pages.-The-scene-is-set-on-a-digital-landscape-with-a-large-Google logo in the middle disappearing
Where did Google’s cached links go?
Graeme Hanna
Why Google search appears to be getting worse. Google search bar in front of red warning sign and blanked out search results.
Why Google search appears to be getting worse
Suswati Basu
Mach-6 Content Strategy
What is the MACH-6? How to Use it to Optimize Your Content Strategy
RJ Licata
Seo for IoT devices
The Intersection of SEO and IoT: The Role of SEO in Promoting IoT Devices
Jaya Iyer

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A google logo on a black background with spotlights shone on it. Sinister in tone., poster, vibrant
SEO

Here's what a huge Google leak tells us about search rankings
Sam Shedden9 seconds

A hoard of internal Google documents revealing the inner workings of the search giant's all-powerful algorithm has been leaked online. The cache of over 2,500 pages, which Google has not...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.