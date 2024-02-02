Where did Google’s cached links go?

Remember cached links? They were underlined in green text reading “Cached” next to the main link when you searched for something on Google.

Granted, they weren’t an essential part of searching online but they were useful at providing a snapshot of a webpage’s content if the live site was unavailable or changed.

Well, they’re gone now.

Google has confirmed the removal of cache links from search results due to improved reliability of the internet.

In a previous era when you weren’t sure if your internet page would load, Google cache would have you covered, and it also enabled access to sites or info that could be blocked in a particular region.

Search Engine Land‘s Barry Schwartz reported initially on cache links not appearing in the search results last week, resulting in a question to Danny Sullivan, Google’s Public Liaison for Search.

Schwartz queried whether this was a permanent change, as below.

Hey, catching up. Yes, it's been removed. I know, it's sad. I'm sad too. It's one of our oldest features. But it was meant for helping people access pages when way back, you often couldn't depend on a page loading. These days, things have greatly improved. So, it was decided to… — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 1, 2024

Sullivan responded, “Yes, it’s been removed. I know, it’s sad. I’m sad too. It’s one of our oldest features but it was meant for helping people access pages when way back, you often couldn’t depend on a page loading.” “These days, things have greatly improved. So, it was decided to retire it.” Unmaintained legacy