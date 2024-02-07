Latest Palworld patch 0.1.4.1 implements cheater countermeasures, but what else?

Say what you like about Palworld but its extraordinary popularity and the fact that the devs Pocketpair have been very active in patching the game and adding new features are both things that have surprised a lot of people.

A new patch for Palworld has been pushed within the last couple of hours that addresses several failings of the previous version.

The main takeaway from the patch notes is that Pocketpair has finally managed to fix the issues where the save game crashed and corrupted if you had a lot of Pals captured by your guild.

This is huge as it now should mean you can continue to build out your guild without fear of losing a month’s worth of work.

Another fix has sorted out the problem of disappearing weapons, but the other major line of note in the description that was posted on the X account is the only fix marked under the others section and simply reads, “Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.”

This will be welcome news to many, and although Palworld is not going into detail about what countermeasures have been implemented for obvious reasons, it is hoped that it may have at least fended off some of the rampant cheating that has been noticeable due to the size of the player base of the game.

Let’s take a look at the full patch notes.

Palworld Patch Notes 0.1.4.1

The version number 0.1.4.0 is for the Steam version where the patch has been pushed already, the Xbox version will be released “as soon as it is ready” – this is still annoying for Xbox users, and will be numbered v0.11.4

Major Fixes

・Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000.

・In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server’s world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch it will be resolved and will load properly.

・Fixed an issue where some weapons equipped by other players would disappear when a player used a grenade in multiplayer.

・Fixed an issue where, although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug.

Base related

・Fixed an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever.

・Fixed an issue where no wood would drop when Pal at the base felled a tree.

Others

・Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.

We will continue development placing top priority on fixing major problems and issues. Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.

Featured image: Palworld