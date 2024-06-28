Last Chance To Buy – Kai Cat Coin Presale Price ($KAI) Ends Tomorrow!

Today is the last day altcoin gem hunters eager for another Web3 heist can purchase Kai Cat Coin (KAI) tokens in presale for a fixed, low, pre-market price with sound tokenomics.

Tomorrow the exciting new AI-enabled Ethereum cat meme coin will be listed on exchanges, starting with Web3’s biggest and best decentralized exchange Uniswap.

(Check out the presale website to enter the $10,000 airdrop contest for new Kai Cat buyers.)

After that anything can happen to KAI prices on the open market, and the project’s tokenomics and roadmap are designed to ensure Kai Cat is a long-term high flier in crypto.

Let’s Go Whale Fishing

Kai Cat is a crypto cat that loves to fish, but Kai heard that there’s a currency war on between dogs and cat meme coins in 2024, so he’s coming out of his early retirement after the last bull market and showing up to help the cause and go fishing for orcas, whales, and kraken.

Kai Cat has already made an appearance on CoinPedia, The Washington City Paper, and Blockchain Today. Meanwhile, crypto influencers have had some great things to say about it.

Michael Wrubel, speaking to over 315K subs on his crypto YouTube channel said:

“Recently I’ve been trying to find some other meme coins that are in the presale that are set to launch during this stage of the bull market. We’re finally starting to see a lot more attention coming back into altcoins. Recently, I did invest in a project called Kai Cat.”

Meanwhile, ClayBro told his crypto YouTube channel’s 130K subs what will happen to early cats if the meme gods favor Kai Cat Coin and markets pick KAI to rally after going to exchange:

“I like bringing you these coins early on because the staking is crazy… Because you guys are getting in the earliest, you’re going to have the most price increases along the way.”

The KAI economy’s token roadmap is designed from the outset by a team that knows what they’re doing to optimize for that result and build a massive, lasting token economy that lives on the Ethereum blockchain, powered by the ETH peer-to-peer network.

Generous, Long-Range Tokenomics

The tokenomics for Kai Cat allocate 15% of the Kai economy to liquidity for smooth transactions and stable market conditions.

Another 15% of KAI tokens are allocated to staking so that KAI will hold its weight in the crypto market and continue attracting more inflows to grow investors’ capital.

Meanwhile, 25% of the coin’s economy will go toward the “Feline Flux” marketing initiative for Kai Cat. Then another 25% is dedicated to a very generous community engagement pot to drive social clout and spread the word about Kai Cat Coin. That leaves 20% for buyers to purchase in presale at a price fixed low so that KAI has room to run once it’s listed on exchange.

Kai Cat Coin Presale Ends In 24 Hours!

Once the presale ends, Phase 1 of the KAI token roadmap is staking to hold weight and get an insta-launch or at least avoid an insta-selloff when going to exchange.

Phase 2 will feature Kai’s “Purr Points” to reward community engagement and clawback ROI from the doge memes to put in the cat column.

Phase 3 is Kai Cat’s ultimate vision: total domination of the doges in Web3 meme currency as meme coin whales adopt and big name celebrity shills tell X what they’ve got in their bag.

Kai Cat Presale Is Almost Over! Hurry, don’t wait to get your presale price.

Don’t Let This Cat Out Of The Bag