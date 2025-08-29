Home LA City Attorney sues Stake, Kick, and partners over alleged illegal gambling ring

LA City Attorney sues Stake, Kick, and partners over alleged illegal gambling ring

Los Angeles Hall of Justice. LA City Attorney sues Stake, Kick, and partners over alleged illegal gambling ring

The Los Angeles (LA) City Attorney has sued sweepstakes operator Stake, Kick Streaming, and other partners over an alleged illegal gambling ring.

As well as Stake and Kick, the two companies’ co-founders Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani, service providers Evolution and Hacksaw, and 12 other related partners have been named in a lawsuit, with charges related to running or aiding and abetting the running of an illegal online gambling ring. This allegedly puts them in violation of California law.

This isn’t the first time that Stake has faced legal action, with lawsuits already in California, Illinois, and Alabama. Those previous cases allege that Stake has engaged in alleged bad practices and running an illegal casino posing as a sweepstakes game.

Lawsuits reaching beyond Stake and Kick

In this new LA lawsuit, the naming of Evolution, Hacksaw, and other B2B gambling services providers highlights that not only Stake and Kick could be held liable for illegal gambling practices, but also the service providers and operators that seemingly assisted them.

Both Evolution and Hacksaw are Swedish companies that now face allegations that they knowingly licensed content to a platform operating as an unlicensed casino in California. They could now face both civil penalties and restitution orders.

While other suppliers, including Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, NetEnt, Nolimit City, and Big Time Gaming, analysis from sports betting lawyer Daniel Wallach underlines that Evolution and Hacksaw have the most to lose, being valued on public markets.

With illegal gambling taking up a third of the US market, gambling service providers now have even greater reason to ensure that the services they provide are being used on legal games, or else risk lawsuits themselves. As well as potentially costing large sums, the reputational damage could also be extreme, especially for smaller providers.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Third California Tribe declares open opposition to Assembly Bill 831. Cityscape of Los Angeles, California, next to image of Russian Roulette
Third California Tribe declares open opposition to Assembly Bill 831
Suswati Basu
Second California tribe publicly opposes sweepstakes ban. California State Capitol
Second California tribe publicly opposes sweepstakes ban
Rachael Davies
Sweepstakes Canada vs US. Sweepstakes giant VGW will pull out of Canada to focus on US market
Sweepstakes giant VGW will pull out of Canada to focus on US market
Rachael Davies
A mountainous Montana vista
VGW Montana lawsuit dropped by federal judge
Jacob Woodward
Massachusetts’s third online gambling bill of 2025 seeks to limit sweepstakes
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

FanDuel picks. FanDuel launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks
Betting

FanDuel launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks
Rachael Davies29 minutes

Gambling company FanDuel has launched a new fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks, in time for the NFL season. Launched by FanDuel and owned by gambling giant Flutter, FanDuel Picks is...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.